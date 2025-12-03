NBA Mock Trade Sends Zion Williamson to Kings for 3x All-Star

It's still early in the season, but it feels safe to say that this year for the Sacramento Kings is all but over in terms of legitimately competing for a playoff spot. Sitting at 5-16 and 13th in the Western Conference, they are on pace for one of their worst seasons in franchise history.

While the Kings season has been disappointing to say the least, they aren’t alone in that regard. The New Orleans Pelicans, a team with ample talent on their roster and hopes of digging out of the basement, are sitting below Sacramento at 3-19 on the season.

And it was just announced that star Zion Williamson will be reevaluated in three weeks due to a right adductor injury.

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson will miss extended time with a right adductor injury, sources tell ESPN. He will be re-evaluated in three weeks. pic.twitter.com/NZtuinR4Qq — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 2, 2025

As always with Williamson, it’s a tough blow, but one that no one is surprised to see. He was having another great season with 22.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.6 steals in 30.9 minutes per game.

He still isn’t taking or making threes, but he’s one of the best players in the league at getting to the rim at will, even if it is the same move over and over again. Anytime Zion goes down with an injury, trade speculation reappears. And those around the league are already talking about trade ideas for the former number one overall pick.

For the Kings, Williamson wouldn’t solve everything or could likely just continue his injury woes in Sacramento, but he would certainly be a gamble and shot at bringing in a true number one option. In this proposed idea, the Kings would be giving up a lot of talent and a pick, but if it works, could be huge for the franchise for years to come.

Sacramento Kings Receive: Zion Williamson, Saddiq Bey

New Orleans Pelicans Receive: Domantas Sabonis, Keon Ellis, Spurs 2027 1st Rd Pick (1-15), Kings 2031 1st Rd Pick (top-10 protected)

Feb 8, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) shoots the ball between Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis (11) and forward Keegan Murray (13) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

The initial thought for this trade is that the Pelicans can likely get more from another team. And while that’s true, it’s hard to gauge Williamson’s trade value right now and know from the outside looking in. If the Kings needed, they could throw in more picks or pick swaps to add more value.

But they would also be getting an All-NBA caliber player in Sabonis and one of the most coveted trade candidates of the season in Keon Ellis.

Sabonis is also dealing with injuries this season, but has averaged 17.2 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in 11 games this season. The Kings offense has looked stagnant out and of sorts, but Sabonis is still putting up solid numbers even with Sacramento’s struggles. His field goal percentage has dropped to 51% from the field, but getting healthy and his ribs back in shape should go a long way to help his efficiency.

And Ellis has been a hot topic in Sacramento. As a fan favorite, those around Sacramento are always keeping an eye on his minutes, and they are the lowest they’ve been (16.6) since his rookie season as a two-way player.

He’s still averaging 1.2 steals and 41.5% from three, though, and is sure to garner trade interest this season with just a $2.3 million contract.

Saddiq Bey is mostly included for salary-matching purposes, but even he would be a good addition on the wings for the Kings. At 26 years old, he’s averaging 13.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists on 44.7% shooting from the field and 36.3% from three. He could play a similar role to Precious Achiuwa, who has had great moments early on in his Kings tenure.

Like most trade proposals, this will likely never happen, but it’s worth at least talking about the idea. Nothing should be off the table for Scott Perry and Sacramento this season, including trading for a high-risk, high-reward star in Zion Williamson.

