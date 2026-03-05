4 Starters Ruled Out, 2 Questionable in Kings vs. Pelicans Injury Report

The Sacramento Kings have unequivocally been the worst team in the NBA this season, and whether they want to blame injuries, roster management, or coaching, their expectations are down the drain. As it stands, they have the worst record in the league at 14-49, and are 1.5 games ahead of the Indiana Pacers for first place in the draft lottery standings.

However, even after losing 19 of their last 21 games, the Kings could be heading into a winnable matchup on Thursday. The Kings are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans, who are 19-44 and arguably the only bad team in the NBA this season that gains nothing from losing after trading away their first-round pick. To make things less interesting for Thursday's matchup, both teams are dealing with key injuries.

Kings' regular slew of injuries

Dec 20, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) warms up before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Golden 1 Center. | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

With three players ruled out for the remainder of the 2025-26 season, the Kings will be severely shorthanded the rest of the way. In an ideal world, season-ending surgeries to a few of their veterans would open up more opportunities for their young core, but Dylan Cardwell and Keegan Murray are both dealing with injuries as well. The Kings' full injury report:

Dylan Cardwell - OUT (left ankle sprain)

De'Andre Hunter - OUT (left eye retinal repair)

Zach LaVine - OUT (right 5th finger tendon repair)

Keegan Murray - OUT (left ankle sprain)

Domantas Sabonis - OUT (left knee meniscus tear)

The Kings have had some recent success against Southwest opponents, beating the Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks, so taking down the last-place team in that division would be fitting.

It would be great to at least see Cardwell and Murray back in action, but for now, they have to play without five of their most important players. For a Kings team that was struggling to win with those guys on the floor, this slew of injuries is certainly not a recipe for success. However, they could catch a break with a few key Pelicans injuries as well.

Pelicans list Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy on injury report

Feb 26, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts after a play against the Utah Jazz during the first half at Delta Center. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The Pelicans have listed each of their top-two scorers on Thursday's injury report, as Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III are both questionable against the Kings. On top of those two potential absences, the Pelicans have ruled out star guard Dejounte Murray, who just made his season debut at the end of February. The Pelicans' full injury report:

Trey Murphy III - QUESTIONABLE (neck spasm)

Zion Williamson - QUESTIONABLE (right ankle sprain)

Dejounte Murray - OUT (return to competition reconditioning)

Murray has suited up for four of the Pelicans' last five games, but it makes sense for the team to take things easy. Heading into a back-to-back series, the Pelicans are likely opting for Murray to play the second night against the Phoenix Suns rather than in Sacramento on Thursday.

If Williamson and Murphy have to miss Thursday's game, the Kings would certainly have no excuse not to defend their home court and pull out a win, regardless of what injuries they are dealing with themselves.

The Kings and Pelicans are set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. PT in Sacramento on Thursday.