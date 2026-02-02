NBA Trade Idea Sends Domantas Sabonis to Eastern Conference Riser

I know Sacramento Kings fans were waiting for the team to make a trade, but I understand why many are upset that the Kings took back salary and used Keon Ellis just to move an offseason signing.

On paper, it doesn’t seem like good business for a team projected to be over the tax line next season and firmly outside of the playoff picture. I wrote about the possibility that Sacramento isn’t done making moves after opening up two roster spots, but that remains to be seen.

At some point, Sacramento will have to shed salary, which led me to an idea where the Kings send one of their biggest contracts to a rising team in the Eastern Conference.

Trade details:

Charlotte Hornets Receive: Domantas Sabonis, Doug McDermott

Sacramento Kings Receive: Collin Sexton, Josh Green, Grant Williams, and a 2026 First-Round Pick*

*Pick is the least favorable out of Memphis’, Orlando’s, Phoenix’s, and Washington’s (if conveyable) per RealGM

Why Sacramento should jump on this deal

On the surface, this doesn’t look like great value for a former All-NBA player still in his prime. Collin Sexton is an expiring deal, Josh Green is only playing 15 minutes per game and still has another year left on his contract, and the same goes for Grant Williams, who has only played in nine games this season.

None of these players would be part of Sacramento’s core in the future, and it hurts even worse when you remember what the Kings originally gave up for Sabonis. So, why would the Kings do this?

The Toronto Raptors are emerging as a legitimate landing spot for Domantas Sabonis, with RJ Barrett potentially being sent to Sacramento, per @sam_amick



“While Washington, Phoenix and Chicago are known to have had some interest in Sabonis, league sources confirmed reports that… pic.twitter.com/ZdYKKp7giJ — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) January 28, 2026

This trade all comes down to getting off of Sabonis’ $45 million contract for next year, while burning off nearly $19 million with Sexton’s expiring deal. This would be a lifesaver for the Kings, who may not be able to move off of LaVine’s contract before his player option kicks in for nearly $49 million next season.

As of now, the Kings are projected to be about $13 million over the luxury tax line next season, according to capsheets.com, and this deal would immediately solve that issue and give them a decent amount of breathing room. The Kings would also be able to move both Green and Williams as expiring deals over the summer or at the next deadline.

Sacramento is $2.1M below the tax



Would expect the Kings to get their 2026-27 finances in order in the next few days and most certainly in the offseason.



Sacramento is a projected tax and double apron team next year. Plenty of options for them to create flexibility moving… pic.twitter.com/mkmB5HLwJT — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) February 1, 2026

You may be saying, “Wait, there’s a first-round pick coming back, isn’t that valuable?” The answer to that question is yes, it is, but not nearly as much as you may think. As of now, that pick is expected to come from the Phoenix Suns, who would have the 21st selection in the draft if the season ended today.

Things can change, but I would expect this pick to fall in the very late teens or early 20s. The positive is that this is expected to be a great draft, and a player selected out of the lottery could still be very impactful.

Why Charlotte would consider this

For the Hornets, this is a prime example of a “buy-low” deal for a former All-Star at a position where they need some help. Sabonis might be exactly what a young team like Charlotte needs to push them over the edge after taking major strides this season.

Some might argue that Charlotte would want to wait to see how this season plays out before making a big swing, but they’re giving up very little in this deal, and they may be less inclined to take on another rookie as such a young team. The Hornets would also have their own first-round pick, which is expected to fall within the lottery.

A lineup of LaMelo Ball, Kon Knueppel, Brandon Miller, Sabonis, and either their first-round pick or Moussa Diabate is incredibly interesting, given how well Ball, Knueppel, and Miller have played together this season. The trio has a net rating of 15.5 in 387 minutes together this season, according to NBA.com’s lineup data, and I only see them getting better as they get more comfortable.

While the Hornets don’t necessarily need help on the boards where Sabonis excels, they’re 27th in the NBA in turnovers and could use a steady playmaker to organize their offense.

Kon Knueppel's off-ball movement is a thing of beauty. 👏 pic.twitter.com/ofYYdy4Bge — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) January 30, 2026

Defense would be a major question mark for a team that isn’t great on that end to start with, but Diabate and Ryan Kalkbrenner are good rim protectors, and Knueppel is a much better defender than many give him credit for.

Charlotte could also use their remaining first-round pick on a player that fits next to Sabonis, such as Yaxel Lendebourg, Pat Ngongba, or Hannes Steinbach. In my mind, this is the type of low-risk move that could jumpstart an era of competitive basketball in Charlotte.

Is there something better out there for Sacramento?

The point of this deal for Sacramento is financial flexibility, ducking the luxury tax, and getting a shot at a later first-round pick in July. The other positive is that this still allows Sacramento to convert Dylan Cardwell to a standard deal and opens up time for both him and Maxime Raynaud to continue their development.

Other teams like the Toronto Raptors have been rumored to have interest in Sabonis, but I’m hesitant to believe that deal would be possible without taking on a long-term contract like Immanuel Quickley or Jakob Poeltl. Given that, there may not be a better deal out there for Sabonis than this one.

