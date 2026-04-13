Russell Westbrook Addresses Uncertain Future, Potential Kings Return

The Sacramento Kings wrapped up their 2025-26 season on Sunday, and on Monday, players and media gathered for exit interviews. Of course, after such a disappointing season, finishing with a 22-60 record, there are not many positives to talk about. However, one bright spot was veteran point guard Russell Westbrook.

The Kings signed Westbrook just days before the season started, and after spending the year in Sacramento as a reliable on-court contributor and a valuable off-court leader, his time with the franchise could be up as he hits unrestricted free agency. However, there is a chance the nine-time All-Star returns. In his press conference, Westbrook said that he would come back if they let him.

"It's been great for me here. If I'm welcomed back, then I'll be back," Westbrook said. "But that's not up to me. That's kind of how it's been for me the last couple summers and seasons, unfortunately. But we'll kind of see what happens at that point."

Russell Westbrook reflects on the rough season in Sacramento, how he sees his future with the Kings, the pursuit of winning in his remaining years, future as a coach and his leadership impact with the younger teammates. pic.twitter.com/vyfwuWjwTB — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) April 13, 2026

Should the Kings bring back Westbrook?

When the Kings signed Westbrook for his 18th NBA season, they likely did not expect that he would become their full-time starting point guard. He not only took over the starting point guard role, but he thrived in it.

Westbrook is the type of point guard who makes his teammates better, as rookie center Maxime Raynaud has said, and his veteran leadership is an invaluable trait that the Kings might not have in their locker room next season if they let him walk.

This season, he averaged 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. Of course, the Kings would like to find a long-term starting point guard, as the 37-year-old cannot fill that hole for much longer, but re-signing him as a backup is actually an ideal scenario.

RUSS PASSES STEVE NASH 👏



With this assist, Russell Westbrook passes Steve Nash for 5th on the all-time ASSISTS list! pic.twitter.com/CWL6UyvG0T — NBA (@NBA) March 18, 2026

Sure, there are flaws in Westbrook's game, and his lack of postseason success has been a concern throughout his career, but the Kings are not putting him on the roster to be "the guy." Having a player like Westbrook in the locker room and on the sideline is a game-changer, especially for their young core. He also embraced his leadership and his opportunity to be a veteran leader in Sacramento.

"I think leadership is one of my best traits that I really enjoy the most, because you can see it year to year from young players, years down the line. ... Anytime I'm able to have an opportunity to do that, I look forward to it. If that's here, I embrace it and look forward to doing that, especially with the young guys we have here. I'm proud of how they ended the season, how they improved, given the time they were given, and I'm grateful for that," Westbrook said.

While the Kings reached the 60-loss mark for just the second time in franchise history, things are trending in the right direction with this impressive young core. Having a veteran like Westbrook to help bring the best out of them certainly helps, and they should take that into account when evaluating his future.