Russell Westbrook Could Have a Longer Future With Kings Than Expected

The Sacramento Kings were the only team willing to take a chance on Russell Westbrook last offseason, as the future Hall of Fame point guard signed a one-year deal with the franchise. Despite Westbrook having a surprisingly productive debut season in Sacramento, the Kings have an NBA-worst 14-47 record.

There has been plenty of speculation about whether the Kings would buyout Westbrook, which would allow him to join another team and compete in the playoffs. However, ClutchPoints' NBA insider Brett Siegel does not believe the Kings will part ways with the 37-year-old veteran.

"If he were to be waived, there is no guarantee right now that another team would even sign him," Siegel wrote. "Should interest exist from a playoff-contending team, I am sure Westbrook would strongly consider such an option, but it doesn't appear as if that's the case right now."

Could Westbrook be a multi-season King?

Not only is Westbrook expected to stick in Sacramento for the rest of the 2025-26 season, but he could be a King for even longer.

Siegel believes that Westbrook has reasons to re-sign with the Kings when he becomes a free agent in the offseason.

"Westbrook has the respect of his teammates and the Kings' coaching staff, so why would he want to think about leaving?" Siegel wrote, "... For the first time in a long time, Westbrook is actually with a team that values his production and skills. ... Assuming Westbrook stays with the Kings entering March, it would not be shocking to see him sign another contract with the Kings in the summer."

After some rough tenures with the Los Angeles Lakers and L.A. Clippers, Westbrook seemed to have found a good home with the Denver Nuggets last season. Still, though, he assured that it was the Nuggets' decision for him not to return, even though Westbrook had a player option for the 2025-26 season.

It is obvious that Westbrook does not have many years left in this league, so why not spend his final seasons with a franchise that appreciates him? Of course, it ultimately comes down to where Westbrook's priorities lie.

Westbrook is one of the greatest players in NBA history to not have a championship. If he is still chasing a ring, obviously, Sacramento is not the place to be. But if he simply wants to stick close to home (Los Angeles) and be on a team where he can mentor young players and enjoy the game, then it makes sense to stick around.

While he is obviously well past the Kings' preferred timeline, having a veteran of Westbrook's caliber does much more good than harm for their young core. In a hypothetical, say the Kings draft top guard prospect Darryn Peterson in this summer's draft. Imagine if he were able to learn from a future Hall of Famer like Westbrook in his rookie season. Westbrook's presence would help him more than any coach or young teammate ever could.

If Westbrook wants to return to Sacramento next season, there should be no reason for the Kings to turn him away. Of course, it only makes sense if Westbrook is willing to take on a lesser role to make more room for their young players, but it could be a good move for both sides.