Russell Westbrook Is Quietly the Kings' Best Player This Season

After declining his team option with the Denver Nuggets for the 2025-26 season, Russell Westbrook entered unrestricted free agency. However, Westbrook remained unsigned for the first two months of free agency, and it came to the point where only one team was willing to bring him in: the Sacramento Kings.

The Kings signed Westbrook when no other team was willing to offer him, and he is making every other team in the league regret it. While Westbrook has not played up to the MVP standards that many fans still hold him to, the 37-year-old point guard has quietly been having an incredible season.

This season, Westbrook is averaging 15.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 7.0 assists, and 1.4 steals per game, while shooting 44.0% from the field and a career-high 35.6% from three-point range.

Westbrook has been stuffing the stat sheet, and he is the only player in the NBA this season to reach 650+ points, 250+ rebounds, 250+ assists, and 60+ steals.

Russell Westbrook for the Kings:



— 1st in threes

— 1st in rebounds

— 1st in assists

— 2nd in steals

— 2nd in points



The only player with 650/250/250/60 this season. pic.twitter.com/TOlub9m24I — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 21, 2026

Westbrook shining in Sacramento

Westbrook has been one of the most disrespected stars in the NBA for a long time, and despite being one of the few players able to produce at this level at his age, he is still being overlooked. In year 18, Westbrook is leading the Kings in rebounds, assists, and three-pointers, while being their second-leading scorer.

Of course, a big reason why Westbrook is not being recognized for what he is doing this season is that it is not translating to wins. The Kings sit in 14th place in the Western Conference with a 12-32 record, but the future Hall of Fame point guard is doing what he can to keep them competitive.

While Westbrook was seen as a questionable fit for the Kings when they first signed him, he quickly won the starting job over Dennis Schroder and has turned into one of their most impactful players. Not only that, but he is the exact player head coach Doug Christie and general manager Scott Perry want putting on a Kings uniform.

Why is nobody talking about Russell Westbrook?? pic.twitter.com/S7xNJOyaAr — Real App (@realapp) January 21, 2026

The Kings are looking for players who play with passion and have a high "compete level," as Christie always says. Westbrook is arguably the most passionate player in league history, giving the game his all every single night. Even if Westbrook is in Sacramento for one year, or even if he gets moved at the trade deadline to give him an opportunity to compete for a title, he is the definition of what the Kings are looking for as they build toward the future.

Westbrook's impact has already shown on undrafted rookie center Dylan Cardwell, who plays with an extra chip on his shoulder, similar to Westbrook.

"I talked to Dylan, and I told him, 'It's important to stay true to who you are.' And it's important that he stays true and brings his energy," Westbrook said last week.

Westbrook is making a huge impact in Sacramento, and he deserves more respect around the NBA for what he is doing, despite nearly being out of the league completely a few months ago.

