10 NBA Trade Targets for the Sacramento Kings To Find a Standout Forward
As former NBA All-Star Jeff Teague called out the Sacramento Kings on his podcast last week, saying, “Sacramento needs to find a young player. . . They don’t have a young draft pick that you’re excited about [on this team]. . . Keegan Murray was supposed to be good, but he doesn’t have star potential.”
Much of what Teague says makes sense. The only semi-questionable point is that Murray was “supposed to be good”, since most would probably say he has turned out to be good.
The lack of star potential (a fair point so far) comes from being buried down the pecking order behind high-usage veterans. Murray has simply never gotten a chance to test his limits to see if he can be a second or third offensive option, or have the star potential Teague concludes he lacks.
Teague’s main point stands, though. Sacramento is old, ranking as the fourth-oldest team last season per NBA-Age. Only the Clippers, Warriors, and Suns were older. Sacramento was the sixth-oldest team if you weigh average age by minutes played or by usage, trailing the Lakers, Warriors, Celtics, Suns, Bucks, and Clippers in both metrics. Sacramento is once again projected to be one of the oldest teams in the league.
All other teams above had aspirations for deep playoff runs with all-time great players raising their average ages. Sacramento clearly does not fit with that trend and should be looking to add young talent to the roster to form a bridge into the next iteration of the team. If they remain in win-now mode (the likely scenario), there are veteran wings who could help rebalance the roster for a reasonable price.
Winning on the Margins with Reclamations, Second Draft Candidates
The Tyrese Haliburton-led Pacers are a great example of reclamations at work. They acquired Aaron Nesmith and Obi Toppin as seemingly distressed assets with their old teams, only to be key rotation pieces on playoff teams in Indiana.
We saw some of this in Sacramento last season. Jake LaRavia, a former first-round pick, had fallen out of favor in Memphis. It did not take much to acquire him, and he immediately injected life into a Kings team that desperately needed size and defensive intensity.
Though he ultimately left in free agency, the process was there. This is the most realistic path for the front office to begin adding youth and rebalancing the roster, considering they currently have no big wings with Murray sidelined.
Some potential fits that Sacramento could look into, grouped into younger long-term targets and older fits that could provide short-term wing depth. None necessarily qualify as a star, but all address the glaring lack of wing depth:
Young Long-Term Options
Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason is a dream candidate. It seems like he will not have a starting role in Houston, and it remains to be seen how their frontcourt rotation will play out. Eason brings the kind of intensity Sacramento needs and would help establish the identity Sacramento wants. If available, he would be expensive.
Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson is also not a likely option, but would present a similar upside swing to what Sacramento tried to make in signing Kuminga this summer. Still very young at 20 years old with great positional size, Sacramento could look to buy in early on a player with potential, yet not necessarily part of Memphis’ core.
Denver Nuggets’ Peyton Watson immediately stands out as a wing in a LaRavia-like situation where there may not be enough runway (and/or money) for him in Denver. He is the exact kind of defensive-oriented wing with size that Sacramento should be looking for in these deals.
Philadelphia 76ers forward Trendon Watford cannot be traded until December 15, but the situation in Philadelphia is worth monitoring, considering how combustible the team is. If it is another season lost to injuries, Philadelphia could look to flip Watford, who would be a worthwhile flier. He brings strong positional size and has flashed when given extended minutes.
Detroit Pistons forward Bobi Klintman is another very interesting name. A 2024 second-round pick, Klintman was largely buried behind veteran options as Detroit pushed for the playoffs in what ended up as their best season in years. Another wing with positional size, Klintman may again be an afterthought, and therefore available, if Detroit stays in win-now mode and looks for veteran help.
Depth Plays
Chicago Bulls’ former top-five pick Patrick Williams has become far better in theory than in reality. Still young (24 years old), there is a chance he needs a change of scenery to realize his potential. Given his contract (already signed through 2028-29 at $18M AAV), Williams would likely come cheap in a trade.
Charlotte Hornets forward Grant Williams is another player signed for multiple seasons. Williams could provide depth and shooting at the power forward, and serve as a locker room presence to help establish the culture.
Depending on his recovery from a torn ACL, New Orleans Pelicans’ offseason addition Saddiq Bey represents a low-cost target that could help provide shooting and some size on the wing. As teams have learned, it is a good process to give New Orleans a call. You just might walk into a great deal.
Dallas Mavericks’ Naji Marshall is a useful, versatile wing that could help rebalance the roster. Dallas is also in dire need of backcourt creation, and Sacramento’s guard surplus could help solve their problem. Marshall feels like a great culture-setter, as well.
Miami Heat’s Simone Fontecchio presents another big wing option that could provide immediate depth as Murray recovers. Fontecchio is on a reasonable $8M salary and could probably be had for relatively cheap, depending on how Miami views him.
Lastly, Cam Reddish is currently out of the NBA playing in Lithuania. So, Sacramento would not have to trade anything for a former top-10 pick with good positional size that just turned 26. Taking swings like this costs almost nothing and comes with tangible upside.
Naturally, Sacramento will sign Russell Westbrook instead. In all seriousness, though, Sacramento begins their season in just nine days and needs to figure out a solution on the wing, because it does not appear to currently be on the roster. Here’s to hoping they do not convince themselves otherwise and start picking up the phone.