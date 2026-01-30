Kings vs. Celtics Injury Report Reveals Jaylen Brown, Domantas Sabonis Statuses

The Sacramento Kings extended their losing streak to seven games after a crushing loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night. Losing on a game-winner by All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey was heartbreaking for the Kings after putting together a good performance on the road, and now they have to head into the second night of a back-to-back against the Boston Celtics.

Not only are the Kings gearing up to play their second game in 24 hours against a challenging Eastern Conference opponent, but they are also dealing with some key injuries that will limit them significantly.

Kings rule out three starters vs. Celtics

Oct 24, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis (11) and guard Russell Westbrook (18) celebrate after the game against the Utah Jazz during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

The Kings took the 76ers to the wire with Russell Westbrook, Malik Monk, and Keegan Murray all sidelined. While they are getting Monk back on the floor for Friday's matchup in Boston, they will remain without Westbrook and Murray, while also ruling out star center Domantas Sabonis. The Kings' full injury report:

Keegan Murray - OUT (left ankle sprain)

Domantas Sabonis - OUT (left knee injury management)

Russell Westbrook - OUT (right foot soreness)

Westbrook missed his first game of the season in Thursday's loss, but veteran point guard Dennis Schröder stepped up big time while filling in, dropping a team-high 27 points. While the Kings cannot expect Schröder to be that impressive for the second straight night, it would be great if he could repeat that success against his former team in Boston.

Of course, Sabonis' absence is also significant, as the team seems to be playing it safe with the three-time All-Star by sitting him on the second leg of the back-to-back. Luckily, the Kings have their rookie center duo of Maxime Raynaud and Dylan Cardwell to lean on in Sabonis' absence, so we will see what they are able to do in Boston on Friday.

Celtics rule out Jaylen Brown

Jan 28, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) drives to the basket against Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) during the first half at the TD Garden. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The Celtics have been one of the most surprising teams in the league with a 29-18 record to hold third place in the East, despite playing without superstar forward Jayson Tatum. In Tatum's absence, Jaylen Brown has been making an MVP case. However, the Kings are catching a break for Friday's matchup, as the Celtics will be without both star forwards. The Celtics' full injury report:

Jaylen Brown - OUT (left hamstring tightness; right knee contusion)

Jayson Tatum - OUT (right Achilles repair)

While these are their only two reported injuries, it is worth noting that former Kings center Neemias Queta will be available despite dealing with an injury.

Of course, the Celtics are already a much different team without Tatum, and they could be in trouble with Brown also sidelined. Brown has missed three games this season, but the Celtics are still 2-1 without him. The Kings will still have their hands full in Boston, especially with Sabonis, Westbrook, and Murray sidelined, but Brown's injury could give them a much-needed boost to snap their losing streak.

The Kings and Celtics are set to tip off at 4:30 p.m. PT in Boston on Friday.

