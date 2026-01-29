Kings vs. 76ers Injury Report Lists Russell Westbrook, Joel Embiid

The Sacramento Kings have now extended their losing streak to six games after a road loss to the New York Knicks, and things are not getting much easier for the struggling franchise. On Thursday, the Kings are heading to face the Philadelphia 76ers for the fourth contest of a six-game road trip.

The 76ers are a very talented team, built around a "big three" of Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, and Paul George, but they have certainly not lived up to their potential. The 76ers currently sit at 25-21 in sixth place in the East, but they are still much better off than the Kings, who are in 14th place in the West with a 12-36 record.

The good news for Sacramento? A loss on Thursday would give them the same record as the New Orleans Pelicans, putting them in a better position to land the top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. And their consistent injury concerns certainly are not doing them any favors.

Kings add Westbrook to injury report

Jan 16, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Washington Wizards at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The Kings have been dealing with injuries to Domantas Sabonis and Keegan Murray throughout the entire season, but every week, it seems like another player is added to that list. The Kings have added Russell Westbrook to Thursday's injury report, as he joins Malik Monk and Murray as potential inactives in Philadelphia. The Kings' full injury report:

Malik Monk - QUESTIONABLE (right ankle soreness)

Russell Westbrook - QUESTIONABLE (right foot soreness)

Keegan Murray - OUT (left ankle sprain)

Westbrook has not only been one of Sacramento's best players this season, but he has yet to miss a game. The future Hall of Fame point guard has played in all of the Kings' 48 games this season, averaging 15.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 1.4 steals per contest, while shooting a career-high 35% from three-point range.

As the Kings' starting point guard, his absence on Thursday night would be a major blow, and it would likely open the door for Dennis Schröder to reclaim his starting role.

76ers list Joel Embiid and Paul George on injury report

Nov 2, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Injured Philadelphia 76ers Paul George (R) and Joel Embiid (L) look on during the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Wells Fargo Center. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The 76ers have had some very unfavorable injury luck over the past few years, primarily with 2022-23 NBA MVP center Joel Embiid. The 76ers thought they were creating a superteam when they signed Paul George, but nobody on the team has been able to stay healthy long enough to see what their potential is.

While both Embiid and George are listed on Thursday's injury report for their matchup with the Kings, both stars are expected to suit up. The 76ers' full injury report:

Joel Embiid - PROBABLE (left knee injury management)

Paul George - PROBABLE (left knee injury management)

Quentin Grimes - QUESTIONABLE (right ankle sprain)

At full strength, in theory, the 76ers could be one of the top teams in the East. While they have not really shown that this season, the Kings will likely have their hands full against this talented 76ers roster in Philadelphia on Thursday.

The Kings and 76ers are set to tip-off at 4:00 p.m. PT in Philadelphia.

Recommended Articles