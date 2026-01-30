Tyrese Maxey's Game-Winner Extends Kings' Losing Streak to Seven

The Sacramento Kings put together their best performance in weeks on Thursday night, but it still resulted in a loss. As part of a six-game road trip, the Kings traveled to take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, but suffered a crushing 113-111 loss.

Despite holding as much as an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter, the Kings could not stop Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid down the stretch. In fact, their poor defense was on full display on the final possession of the game. In a tie game with just four seconds left, the 76ers gave the ball to Maxey, who drove to the rim and finished with an and-one over two Kings defenders to take the lead and ultimately win the game.

Maxey and Embiid dominate the Kings

The story of the night was undoubtedly the domination by Maxey and Embiid. Maxey, who was recently named an All-Star starter, finished with 40 points and eight assists on 12-18 shooting from the field and 12-13 from the free-throw line. Embiid had an incredible game himself, finishing with 37 points and eight assists on 13-21 shooting.

The Kings struggled to stop these two stars, but they also could not help themselves by fouling. Sacramento's three-center rotation of Domantas Sabonis, Dylan Cardwell, and Maxime Raynaud all logged four or more fouls, as Maxey and Embiid each attempted 13 free throws apiece.

A few Kings shine in the loss

Despite the loss, the Kings put together a great performance. Of course, there are no moral victories, even for teams on a seven-game losing streak, but this was a great effort by Sacramento.

Dennis Schröder was incredible while filling in for an injured Russell Westbrook in the starting lineup, finishing the game with 27 points on 9-16 shooting from the field and 5-9 from deep. The veteran point guard was getting to the basket with ease, although it certainly helped when he was knocking down his deep shots as well.

DeMar DeRozan also had an impressive night, dropping 25 points and eight assists on 9-15 shooting. DeRozan missed the go-ahead mid-range shot with just five seconds left when the game was tied, which ultimately led to Maxey's game-winner, but the ball was in the right player's hands in that moment.

Zach LaVine struggled for most of the night, shooting just 1-8 in the first half with five points at the break. However, he was a huge difference-maker in the second half. LaVine ultimately finished with 17 points on 5-16 shooting, and while those numbers do not jump off the page, he provided a much-needed spark for the Kings in just his second time this season coming off the bench.

The Kings would certainly like to get back in the win column after seven straight losses, but on the bright side, they are now tied with the New Orleans Pelicans for the worst record in the NBA, giving them a great shot at the top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft if this trend continues.

