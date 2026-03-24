Kings List 10 Key Players on Loaded Injury Report vs. Hornets

The Sacramento Kings have been surprisingly successful recently, winning five of their last eight games. While they still sit in last place in the Western Conference at 19-53, which is the fourth-worst record in the NBA, it is an improvement from where they were just weeks ago.

On Tuesday, the Kings are traveling to face an Eastern Conference team on the road for the first time since February 1. They are gearing up for a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets, who have been one of the league's most surprising teams this season.

The Kings and Hornets just met in Sacramento two weeks ago, resulting in a Hornets win. With all of the injuries the Kings are dealing with heading into Tuesday's matchup, the result is expected to be the same.

Kings list 10 players on injury report

Mar 10, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Nique Clifford (5) dribbles the ball up the court after a steal during the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

After rookie guard Nique Clifford left the Kings' last game early with a foot injury, he will miss Tuesday's contest in Charlotte. Joining Clifford on the sideline will be his starting backcourt mate, Russell Westbrook, while his replacement, Killian Hayes, is questionable to play. Starting forward Precious Achiuwa is also questionable. The Kings' full injury report:

- Daeqwon Plowden: PROBABLE (right foot soreness)

- Precious Achiuwa: QUESTIONABLE (lower back soreness)

- Killian Hayes: QUESTIONABLE (left foot soreness)

- Nique Clifford: OUT (left foot soreness)

- Drew Eubanks: OUT (left thumb UCL repair)

- De'Andre Hunter: OUT (left eye retinal repair)

- Zach LaVine: OUT (right 5th finger tendon repair)

- Keegan Murray: OUT (left ankle sprain)

- Domantas Sabonis: OUT (left knee meniscus repair)

- Russell Westbrook: OUT (right foot soreness)

Including two-way guard Isaiah Stevens, who will not suit up for the Kings on Tuesday, the team is in jeopardy of missing 11 total players against the Hornets. Fortunately, Plowden is probable to play, while Achiuwa and Hayes could still be upgraded as well. However, if Achiuwa and Hayes get downgraded, the Kings could have just eight players available in Charlotte.

Hornets list Kon Knueppel on injury report

Mar 14, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7) runs up the court in the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

The Hornets will be at a significant health advantage over the Kings on Tuesday, but have given star rookie Kon Knueppel an injury designation, listing him as probable. The Hornets' full injury report:

- Kon Knueppel: PROBABLE (low back soreness)

- Tidjane Salaun: OUT (left calf strain)

The Hornets are currently in tenth place in the East with a 37-34 record, and are just 2.5 games behind the sixth-place Atlanta Hawks for a chance to escape the play-in tournament. With 11 games remaining for the Hornets, every one matters, and they will certainly need a win over the Kings on Tuesday night.

Fortunately for the Kings, they could be trying to regain some ground in the lottery standings, as they sit two games behind the Brooklyn Nets for the third-best odds. With the Hornets desperate for a win and the Kings content with a loss, it will be interesting to see how this matchup plays out.

The Kings and Hornets are set to tip off at 4:00 p.m. PT in Charlotte on Tuesday.