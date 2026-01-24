Kings' Doug Christie and Dennis Schroder Address Trade Rumors

The Sacramento Kings have now lost four straight games after falling to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, which also kicked off a six-game road trip that leads right into the trade deadline. The Kings are expected to be big sellers at this year's deadline, as they shop all of their veterans and turn toward a new era.

After the loss to the Cavaliers, Kings head coach Doug Christie addressed the trade rumors surrounding the team, but he does not think it is weighing on his players at all.

“When we get together and we have meals and we talk, most times they’re just chilling,” Christie said (h/t The Sacramento Bee). “This is the area that we come to and we relax. These are the 2 ½ hours that we come and everything goes away for a second. If you’re feeling that, and I’ve been in that position, it can happen, but this is a brotherhood. We’re here together and we’re going to ride together. That’s what we do.”

Schroder does not care about the rumors

According to veteran guard Dennis Schroder, who is more personally involved in the rumors, Christie is spot on.

“I don’t give a f--- about that,” Schroder said about the trade rumors. “At the end of the day, I enjoy every single day being in the NBA. I don’t take it for granted.”

The Kings are involved in more trade rumors than any other team in the league, and fans would assume that it would impact the locker room. However, Schroder confirms that nothing changes for the players.

“Everybody else in this locker room, they’re just going to play,” Schroder said.“Nothing is going to change really. You’re going to have the same salary. Of course, you’re going to have new teammates when something happens, a new organization, but at the end of the day, you’re still one of 400 people in the NBA out of eight billion (in the world) who play this game, and I think everybody should look at it this way.”

Jan 23, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Dennis Schroder (17) shoots over the defense of Cleveland Cavaliers guard Craig Porter Jr. (9) during the first half at Rocket Arena. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

After being traded twice during the 2024-25 season and getting sent to Sacramento in a sign-and-trade in the 2025 offseason, Schroder certainly knows how to handle trades. Of course, that is one good thing about having a team full of veterans, even though the team is looking to get much younger.

This team will likely look much different by February 5th at noon PT when the trade deadline hits, but until then, the players and coaching staff are staying focused on trying to win games. Whether that is actually working out for them or not is more of a question, but at least they are not letting the trade rumors impact their mindset.

