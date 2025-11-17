Spurs' De'Aaron Fox Gets Honest About Beating Kings, Former Teammates

The Sacramento Kings traveled to face the San Antonio Spurs on the road on Sunday, and despite Victor Wembanyama being sidelined with an injury, the Kings picked up their sixth consecutive loss to fall to 3-11 on the season.

With Wembanyama sidelined, all eyes shifted to what De'Aaron Fox would be able to do for the Spurs as their primary option, especially while facing his former team. Fox finished with a game-high 28 points and 11 assists, but after the Spurs' win, he downplayed the idea of facing the franchise that traded him just nine months ago.

When asked about his perspective on facing his former team after Sunday's game, Fox deflected by saying, "I don't think it has anything to do with them. I like to look at it from the perspective that I'm in right now... As far as that goes, that's just knowing personnel. Not worrying about what jersey they have on... We always look at it from the standpoint of what we're doing, and that's all that I'm worried about."

Fox had an ugly exit with the Kings' franchise, as things turned negative before he was ultimately traded to the Spurs, and public comments after that did not make the situation any better. Whether or not Fox still has hard feelings for the Sacramento franchise, he did not seem to care too much about facing his former team on Sunday.

Fox addresses the personal matchup

Of course, the Kings are a much different team now than they were when Fox was on the roster, and the star point guard addressed that when talking to The Sacramento Bee's Chris Biderman after Sunday's game.

“That’s an entirely different team and different coaching staff from who I’ve played with,” Fox said. “So, it’s just like another game.”

Fox also mentioned how he cannot let his relationships with his former teammates affect his on-court game, but he showed that he still has love for guys like DeMar DeRozan and Malik Monk afterward.

“I’ve played Malik many times in my career. I’ve played DeMar many times in my career,” Fox said. “But like I said, whenever you step on the court, you let those personal relationships go and you’re trying to win.”

Really wish we could hear what DeMar DeRozan & De'Aaron Fox were talking about right after the game. They found each other and stepped away from everyone else to chat. Walked up to Recee Fox courtside too. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) November 16, 2025

Fox has only played 22 games for the Spurs since the trade, and after wearing a Kings uniform over 500 times over eight years, it is still a weird feeling for many to see him in different threads.

The star point guard certainly seems ready to just move on from that entire situation, and downplaying Sunday's matchup with the Kings is a huge indicator of that.

