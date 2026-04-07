Steph Curry, DeMar DeRozan Get Status Updates Before Kings-Warriors

Coming off a 29-point loss to the L.A. Clippers, the Sacramento Kings are heading into a four-day stretch with two consecutive matchups against the Golden State Warriors. On Tuesday, the Kings are traveling to San Francisco to face their division rival, and on Friday, the two teams will meet in Sacramento.

The Kings have won two of their last three games, and have a 21-58 record on the season, sitting tied for last place in the West with the Utah Jazz. The Warriors, on the other hand, are on a four-game losing streak as they sit in tenth place in the West with a 36-42 record.

Both teams are dealing with some significant injuries heading into Tuesday's matchup, headlined by stars Steph Curry and DeMar DeRozan.

Kings list DeRozan as questionable

Apr 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan (10) during the third quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Kings have been dealing with injuries and inconsistent lineups all season, but one constant has been veteran forward DeMar DeRozan. The six-time All-Star has missed just two of Sacramento's 79 games so far, but he is at risk of missing Tuesday's clash with the Warriors. The Kings have ruled out six players, while listing DeRozan as questionable. Their full injury report:

- DeMar DeRozan: QUESTIONABLE (right hamstring soreness)

- Drew Eubanks: OUT (left thumb UCL repair)

- De'Andre Hunter: OUT (left eye retinal repair)

- Zach LaVine: OUT (right 5th finger tendon repair)

- Keegan Murray: OUT (left ankle sprain)

- Domantas Sabonis: OUT (left knee meniscus repair)

- Russell Westbrook: OUT (right toe injury management)

Of course, missing Westbrook and Murray is already enough to hurt the Kings, on top of their four season-ending injuries, but not having DeRozan in the lineup would likely be the nail in the coffin.

Sacramento's young core of players like Maxime Raynaud, Precious Achiuwa, Nique Clifford, Devin Carter, Dylan Cardwell, and Daeqwon Plowden can do what they can to carry the Kings to a win if DeRozan is sidelined, but the odds will certainly not be in their favor against a veteran-led Warriors team.

Warriors expect Curry to play

Apr 5, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles the ball against the Houston Rockets in the second quarter at the Chase Center. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

After missing 27 consecutive games with a knee injury, Steph Curry finally returned to action in Golden State's recent loss to the Houston Rockets. In his first game back, he looked like himself with 29 points on 5-10 shooting from beyond the arc, but he will certainly need these last few games to get more comfortable before the play-in tournament.

Fortunately for Curry, he gets to face the Kings twice, a team he has had plenty of success against in the past. The Warriors have listed Curry as probable for Sunday's game, while listing Kristaps Porzingis as questionable and ruling out Al Horford. Golden State's full injury report:

- Steph Curry: PROBABLE (right patellofemoral pain syndrome)

- LJ Cryer: PROBABLE (general illness)

- Kristaps Porzingis: QUESTIONABLE (right knee soreness)

- Jimmy Butler: OUT (right ACL surgery)

- Al Horford: OUT (right soleus strain)

- Moses Moody: OUT (left patellar tendon surgery)

- Quinten Post: OUT (right foot injury management)

- Gui Santos: OUT (right pelvic contusion)

Even with Curry back in the lineup, he might not be able to save this banged-up Warriors team. If Porzingis has to miss the game, Golden State will have just one center available: recently signed Charles Bassey.

Both teams will be severely shorthanded for Tuesday's matchup, but if Curry and DeRozan can both suit up, it could be a very interesting game.

The Kings and Warriors are set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. PT in San Francisco.