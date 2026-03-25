There Is Nothing New to Learn From Kings Blowout Loss to Hornets

Normally, we'll take a look at Sacramento Kings games and try and find some positive or negative takeaways, but for this game against the Charlotte Hornets, in which the Kings got demolished 134-90, there's little to nothing to key in on as the season winds to a close.

Yes, there were some good moments, like Malik Monk's career-high 14 assists, and Daeqwon Plowden's 22 points off the bench, but when Patrick Baldwin Jr. is starting, it's hard to look at a game with regards to the future (with all due respect to Baldwin Jr.).

The latest wave of injuries to Nique Clifford and Killian Hayes have decimated the roster so much that Doug Christie had only eight players to work with tonight. He did a solid job keeping the minutes down across the board, with no one playing Plowden's 36:11 minutes, but that was largely because it was such a blowout.

More of the Same

Mar 24, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Tre Mann (23) shoots a three point basket defended by Sacramento Kings center Dylan Cardwell (32) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

What made this game so difficult is that was exactly what we've seen all season from Sacramento, just amplified to the extreme.

They made just nine threes on 28 attempts, compared to 26 for the Hornets (on 55 attempts). That's a great 47.3% from beyond the arc, but the volume alone was enough to sink the Kings tonight, regardless of the efficieny.

The Kings desperately need to focus on bringing in three-point shooters this offseason. But once again, that's not something new we learned tonight.

And on the flipside, their propensity to let shooters get going from deep reared again tonight. Nearly every shooter for the Hornets tonight shot over 40% from beyond the arc.

The Kings are now allowing opponents to shoot 37.5% from beyond the arc on the season, which is second-worst in the league to only Brooklyn Nets.

It didn't help that the Hornets are a long, athletic team. That's been the Kings worst nightmare for seasons now, which, once again, shows we learned nothing new this season. Just like with the three-point shooting, it will need to be addressed this offseason.

Nothing New to Learn

It feels like there is nothing left to learn for the Kings with their last nine games. The veterans are out and the rookies have made strong impressions throughout the year. We aren't seeing anyone new on the court that we haven't gotten to see what they can do yet. There's no 19-year-old two-way player who is on the way to provide excitement.

For better or worse, the Kings just have to get through these last nine games. Yes, they could still win some, as even I predicted they would end up winning up to four games in the last ten prior to tonight. But even in wins or big career performances, it doesn't feel like there is anything left to learn about the Kings this season.