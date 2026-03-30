Three Biggest Success Stories From Kings This Season

In a season where the Sacramento Kings own one of the worst records in the league and are competing for a top draft pick, it would be easy to overlook any positives. The losses have piled up, injuries have constantly reshaped the lineup, and consistency has been nearly impossible to find. Sacramento has frequently rolled out new starting lineups, showing just how unstable this season has been from start to finish.

However, even in a year defined by struggles , there have been real signs of progress beneath the surface. These moments of growth and unexpected production are the kinds of developments that can quietly shape a team’s future in a meaningful way.

Russell Westbrook Continues to Defy Expectations

One of the biggest success stories for the Kings this season has been Russell Westbrook, who has proven he still has plenty left in the tank. Even at this stage of his career, Westbrook has continued to produce as a scorer, playmaker, and high-energy presence, filling the stat sheet in ways that impact winning habits even if they don’t always show in the standings.

His ability to push the pace, attack the rim, and create opportunities for teammates has been especially valuable on a roster constantly dealing with injuries and lineup changes. Beyond the numbers, his leadership has stood out just as much, serving as a mentor to the team’s younger players and guiding them through extended stretches of adversity. In a season where stability has been rare, Westbrook’s consistent effort and competitiveness have been a steadying force.

Precious Achiuwa Becomes the Wing the Kings Needed

Another major bright spot has been Precious Achiuwa, whose late signing has turned into one of the most important additions of the season. For years, the Kings have lacked a forward with the size, versatility, and physicality to impact the game across multiple positions, and Achiuwa has filled that void.

He has contributed as a reliable rebounder and defender, stepping up as a scorer when needed, with multiple strong performances featuring double-digit points and solid rebounding totals. His ability to guard different positions and bring consistent energy has been especially valuable during stretches when other forwards have been sidelined.

Achiuwa’s emergence not only addresses a long-standing roster need but also gives the Kings a blueprint for the type of versatile wing they should prioritize moving forward.

Rookies Show Real Promise for the Future

Mar 28, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum (3) drives the ball towards the basket against Sacramento Kings guard Nique Clifford (5) during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

The most encouraging development for Sacramento may be the growth of its rookie class, featuring Nique Clifford, Maxime Raynaud, and Dylan Cardwell. With the team not competing for a playoff spot and dealing with constant injuries, these young players have been given extended opportunities much earlier than expected.

Clifford has made the most of his minutes, showing versatility in scoring and rebounding while proving he can contribute across multiple areas. Raynaud has flashed serious potential as a scoring big, consistently putting up strong performances and showing offensive upside that could make him a key piece moving forward.

Cardwell, meanwhile, has made his impact felt through energy plays, defense, and physicality in the paint, embracing his role and showing he can contribute at the NBA level. Together, this rookie group has gained invaluable experience that could accelerate their development heading into next season.

While the standings may not reflect it, the Kings have quietly built a foundation through these success stories that could pay off sooner than expected. Westbrook’s leadership has helped establish a competitive culture, Achiuwa has filled a critical gap on the wing, and the rookies have gained meaningful experience in high-minute roles. Combined with the likelihood of adding a high draft pick, Sacramento has multiple pathways to improve heading into next year.

Seasons like this are often difficult to endure, but they can also be necessary for long-term growth. If these positives continue to build, this challenging year may ultimately be remembered as a turning point rather than just another losing season.