Three Takeaways From Kings Best Win of the Year Over Timberwolves

The Sacramento Kings may have found something that works. After losing eight straight games, they've now won two games in a row in impressive fashion. After taking down the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, they beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 117-112 in an overtime battle.

The Kings used big nights from DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray, and Malik Monk, who had 33, 26, and 22 points, respectively. Anthony Edwards led the way for the Timberwolves with another casual 43 points on 16-of-29 (55.2%) shooting from the field, but, believe it or not, Sacramento used their defense to get back into this game.

Here are three takeaways from the Kings second straight win.

Keegan Murray is Back, Back

This is Murray's third game back, but I think it's officially safe to say, he is back, back. He finished the night with 26 points, 15 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and a block in 44:24 minutes of action. He was absolutely everywhere tonight. On the boards and defensively, but he also looked more aggressive than ever in his early career.

It's the type of performance all Kings fans have been waiting for, and such a crucial aspect to this season. The wins might not be there every night, but Murray's development is key to what Scott Perry is attempting to do this season.

Tonight is just the 5th time in 236 career games that Keegan Murray has shot 19+ FGs



Tonight:

26 PTS | 15 REB | 2 AST | 2 STL | 1 BLK

10/19 FG | 3/5 3P | 3/3 FT — Will Z. Stats (@will_zimmerle) November 25, 2025

There are a lot of talented scorers on the Kings, but Murray leading the team in field goal attempts, as he did tonight, would be a perfect way for not only to develop this season, but also for Sacramento to work their way up the standings.

Hustle, Energy, Effort

Nov 24, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) looks to pass the ball while being defended by Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan (10) and guard Zach LaVine (8) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

The Kings may have been undersized, but what they lacked in height, they made up for in hustle, energy, and effort. From rotations on defense to grabbing rebounds, they were flying around the court.

Monk even had an incredible save, diving onto the floor in overtime.

LOOK AT THIS EFFORT BY MALIK MONK.



The type of hustle that wins you basketball games!



WATCH OT: https://t.co/VuQNgArV73 pic.twitter.com/bxwMKGBYhx — NBA (@NBA) November 25, 2025

It's the type of basketball that Doug Christie has been preaching since training camp. Remembering back to him saying he wanted the Kings to be the most conditioned team in the league. Running out on closeouts and flying in for offensive rebounds isn't easy, but the Kings showed that when done well, they can beat anyone.

Small Ball Lineup Thrives

Along those lines, it was Precious Achiuwa manning the center position that really got things going for the Kings. The lineup of Russell Westbrook, Monk, Zach LaVine, Murray, and Achiuwa got the Kings back in the game, and DeRozan helped finish the contest in lieu of LaVine.

The team looked fast, using their athleticism to make up for the size they were lacking. Achiuwa especially looked great in the center role tonight, allowing the Kings to run pick-and-rolls throughout the fourth quarter and overtime.

Monk, Westbrook, and even Dennis Schroder are all great pick-and-roll guards, and it allows them to play to their strengths. Monk had 22 points, and Schroder and Westbrook had 9 and 7 assists, respectively.

And Achiuwa had 10 points and 7 rebounds in 34 minutes off the bench. Doug Christie has been searching for lineups that work all season, and he may have found his secret combination tonight in an impressive win.

