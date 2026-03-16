Which Kings Role Players Have the Most Left To Prove

The Sacramento Kings have just thirteen games left in the season and are sitting near the bottom of the standings, but that doesn't mean there isn't anything left to watch for as the season comes to a close.

Scott Perry has a lot of questions and work ahead of him for this offseason, with the most important being what he's going to do with the returning veterans in Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Malik Monk. But he also still has the back end of the roster to fill out, with a few options currently on the team making a strong case for a role next year.

The end of the season can often be a time for young or unproven players to get on the court, and that's no exception for the Kings. They don't have anyone who truly counts as a 'young' player to build around or develop, but they do have a few players who could slot into next year's rotation.

For this exercise, the rookies and veterans were left out, as neither group really has anything left to prove between now and the offseason. Precious Achiuwa was up for consideration, but it feels like he's already done enough to earn a substantial raise next season. And veterans like Doug McDermott and Drew Eubanks seem destined for new destinations as the Kings get younger.

That leaves the following three players with the most left to prove this year.

1. Devin Carter

Feb 7, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Devin Carter (22) dunks the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

Coming in at the top of the list is Devin Carter. The 13th pick in the 2024 draft has yet to get any momentum or crack the Kings rotation. Part of that is the fact that he got drafted by a guard-heavy team that saw Perry bring in more guards in the offseason. But it's not like Carter hasn't had his opportunities.

We've seen flashes in the pan from Carter, like his recent 26-point performance, but nothing consistent from the second-year guard. He has the length and athleticsm to defend and make an impact on the game, but an inconsistent shot and is little to no threat beyond the arc.

Carter has improved at getting to the rim, something Doug Christie has discussed about the sophomore guard, which is a great step in the right direction. Even without a consistent jump shot, if he can defend and get to the rim, he could carve out a role in the NBA. The question is just going to be if that's with the Kings or someone else.

Sacramento may have already made up their mind, which makes this final stretch so important for Carter. He's not only showing what he can do for the Kings, but the whole league. He'll likely have another year to prove he can make it based on potential and upside, but he's running out of time in a league that moves so quickly.

2. Killian Hayes

Killian Hayes has already done enough to get another shot in the NBA with the Kings, inking a two-year deal with Sacramento yesterday. While the ink was still drying, he went out and had 16 points, 8 assists, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals in just over 38 minutes of action against the Utah Jazz .

The Sacramento Kings are signing guard Killian Hayes to a two-year deal, agent Yann Balikouzou of LIFT Sports Management tells ESPN. The former No. 7 pick played in 10 games for the Kings over two 10-day contracts and now lands a full deal. pic.twitter.com/gFJtFSAwlc — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 15, 2026

Hayes has impressed in his short stint in Sacramento, and most importantly, he brings true point guard skills to a team that desperately needs them. Both Christie and Perry have talked about the importance of having a point guard on the court to facilitate the offense, and Hayes certainly fits that mold.

Hayes may not have the best three-point shot, but his court vision is elite and he's still just 24 years old. Just like with Carter, this is a league-wide tryout for the league, but all signs are that Hayes will be back with the Kings next year. How big of a role that is in could depend largely on this last chunk of games.

3. Daeqwon Plowden

And last but certainly least is the only player on this list without a contract for next season in Daeqwon Plowden. Unlike Hayes, this is Plowden's first real chance to show he can make it in the NBA. He's 27 years old, and coming into this year, he had only six games of action for the Atlanta Hawks last season.

But he's made the most of his opportunity with Sacramento, averaging 8.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 24.3 minutes per game. His efficiency is way down, as he's shooting 39.2% from the field and 28.7% from three, but he's shown he can impact the game in ways other than scoring.

And when his three-point shot is falling, it's the cherry on top. Plowden can jump through the roof, plays hard, and is coachable. That seems like enough to make it in the NBA, but at 6-foot-4, he runs into the problem of playing the position with arguably the most depth in the NBA.

With so many veterans out for the Kings, Plowden should continue to get a chance to show what he can do with extended minutes as he fights for his NBA life.