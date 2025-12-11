Why the Kings Have No Interest in Potential LaMelo Ball Trade

With the NBA trade season right around the corner, the Sacramento Kings are expected to be one of the busiest teams in the league. With guys like Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Malik Monk, and Keon Ellis all potentially on the block, it is only a matter of time until fans see what GM Scott Perry has in store.

However, what if the Kings go in another direction? Instead of blowing it up and trading away all of their stars, could they look to acquire win-now players and try to compete? While that would be the unquestioned wrong decision by the Kings, there is a chance they look to trade for another star.

With a clear need for a long-term point guard, a few stars around the league have come up as potential trade targets for the Kings, with one being Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball. However, that scenario is growing more unlikely. NBA insider Jake Fischer recently explained why the Kings have no interest in a trade for Ball.

"I don’t think Sacramento is really interested in LaMelo Ball," Fischer said. "I think everything Scott Perry has talked about, both privately and publicly since taking over this team, is wanting to reestablish a tough, gritty identity. Someone I spoke with on the phone this morning called LaMelo Ball ‘the most unserious player in the NBA.’ That’s not my opinion — that was one prominent person in the NBA. I don’t think Sacramento would view LaMelo Ball as someone to really reinvigorate their culture behind."

People around the league view LaMelo Ball as ‘the most unserious player in the NBA,’ per @JakeLFischer pic.twitter.com/UFaRenIks1 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) December 11, 2025

Why the Kings should not be exploring a trade for LaMelo Ball

Fischer makes it clear that the Kings, along with most of the league, do not view Ball as a player who can revive a franchise. Whether it is because he is "unserious" or if it is because he is inefficient and a poor defender, there are plenty of reasons why the Kings should not give up valuable assets for the 24-year-old.

Not to mention, Ball is under contract through the 2028-29 season at a costly price, as he is still guaranteed around $168.7 million.

To play devil's advocate, there is no doubt that Ball has the potential to be one of the top point guards in the NBA. With his talent, primarily with the ball in his hands, he is a high-level NBA star. However, simply put, he does not seem to be a winning basketball player.

With the position the Kings are in, there is a chance they would be willing to take a chance on a younger star like Ball, but the Hornets' point guard certainly does not seem to be the answer they are looking for.

Recommended Articles