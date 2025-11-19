Why the Kings Would Consider Blockbuster Mock Trade for Ja Morant

The Sacramento Kings have had a disastrous start to their 2025-26 season, winning just three of their first 14 games as they sit in second-to-last place in the Western Conference.

Even before the season started, there was not much optimism surrounding the Kings and their awkward roster construction, and playing the NBA's hardest schedule to date is certainly not ideal. However, with 68 games left, is there still hope that the Kings can turn things around?

Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley proposed a trade that would land the Kings another star in Ja Morant.

The trade:

Sacramento Kings receive: Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies receive: Malik Monk, Dennis Schroder, Devin Carter, 2026 first-round pick (top-three protected), 2030 first-round pick swap

First, it is worth mentioning that this deal would not be able to be done until December 15 due to a trade restriction on Dennis Schroder after the Kings acquired him in the offseason.

In this deal, the Kings would receive two-time NBA All-Star Ja Morant, who has recently had some public frustrations with the Memphis Grizzlies, and his personal on-court performances have not been helping. Through 12 appearances this season, Morant is averaging 17.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 7.6 assists per game with ugly 35.9/16.7 shooting splits.

This is certainly a cold stretch for Morant, and after the Grizzlies have fallen to 4-11, the team desperately needs him to find his groove again. Unfortunately, he is set to miss the next couple of weeks with a calf strain.

Why the Kings could consider this trade

It has been no secret that the Kings have needed a point guard since trading away De'Aaron Fox last season, and after bringing in Dennis Schroder and Russell Westbrook, they might prefer to look find a player they can build around for the future.

In this deal, the Kings are parting with Malik Monk and Devin Carter, two players who they were already looking to move in the offseason, and Dennis Schroder, who is certainly a replaceable player in their lineup. In a player-for-player move, this deal would be a no-brainer for the Kings.

However, the most valuable asset in this deal is their 2026 first-round pick. The Kings are tracking to have one of the top picks in the 2026 NBA Draft, which is expected to be one of the most talented classes in recent memory. Of course, having a top-three protection on the pick certainly helps, but even the fourth or fifth pick in the draft could be just as valuable as a seemingly declining and expensive Ja Morant.

Still, if the Kings are looking to compete as soon as possible, which seems to be the mindset of the ownership and front office, then this trade would be their best bet. This would create a star-studded starting lineup of Morant, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray, and Domantas Sabonis with a bench unit of Westbrook, Keon Ellis, Nique Clifford, Precious Achiuwa, and Drew Eubanks.

Sure, this still creates a logjam of too many players who need the ball in their hands to be effective, but based on their current roster construction, they do not seem to care about that.

On paper, this would be a great deal for the Kings, but acquiring another offensive-minded star like Morant likely does not solve many of their problems.

