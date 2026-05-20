The Kings' Offseason Has a High Ceiling and a Terrifying Floor

The offseason ahead could shape the future of the Sacramento Kings, as the organization appears more focused on long-term success than simply fighting for another play-in spot. Sacramento has enough veteran talent to remain competitive on certain nights. However, the current roster still has major flaws that prevent the team from appearing to be a true contender in the Western Conference.

The Kings also have to think about the future development of their younger players and how the incoming No. 7 overall draft pick fits into the franchise’s long-term plans. With large contracts attached to DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento faces difficult choices that could either help reset the roster or keep the team stuck in the middle of the standings once again.

This offseason feels important because the Kings finally need to choose a direction instead of trying to balance rebuilding and competing at the same time.

Best-Case Scenario

Sep 29, 2025; Sacramento, CA, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) and forward Domantas Sabonis (11) pose for a photo during media day at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The best-case scenario for Sacramento would involve finding a way to move one or both of the massive contracts belonging to LaVine or Sabonis while gaining salary flexibility and younger talent in return. The Kings do not necessarily need an incredible trade package to make those deals worthwhile because simply clearing long-term money would already help the franchise significantly.

READ: 3 Realistic Domantas Sabonis Trade Suitors Amid Kings' Offseason Uncertainty

If Sacramento could add younger players, future draft assets, or expiring contracts while pairing those additions with the number seven pick, the team would immediately have a clearer long-term foundation. Moving one of those veterans would also open up more opportunities for younger players already on the roster to develop with larger roles and responsibilities.

Instead of forcing the offense to continue revolving around expensive veterans, the Kings could finally begin building a roster that better fits today’s NBA with more athleticism, versatility, and defensive upside.

A successful offseason would also allow Sacramento to move forward with a more flexible salary structure. LaVine’s contract remains difficult because of his massive $49 million player option for the 2026-27 season, while Sabonis still has two years and $94 million remaining on his deal.

Even so, both players could still have value around the league if the Kings are willing to prioritize flexibility over trying to “win” a trade. Sacramento does not need to become a championship contender overnight, but creating a younger core around the upcoming draft pick would at least give the franchise a real sense of direction moving forward.

Worst-Case Scenario

Apr 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan (10) during the third quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The worst-case scenario is all the expensive veterans staying on the roster, with Sacramento essentially running back the same core next season.

If you gave the Kings truth serum and asked what they would ideally like to happen with DeRozan and LaVine’s contracts, they would probably just wish both deals would disappear. Neither player was moveable for positive value at the February trade deadline, which means there is a strong possibility both veterans are still on the roster when the 2026-27 season begins.

LaVine’s player option is simply too large for him to decline realistically. While DeRozan can technically be waived for a smaller amount, Sacramento could still decide to keep him because of the lack of better options. Realistically, there is a very good chance all three veterans, DeRozan, LaVine, and Sabonis, will remain with the team on opening night.

Zach LaVine says he remains undecided about picking up his $49M player option.



"I will go back and look at the best course of action and ask what is most important to me right now"



(Via @JakeGadon_TV ) pic.twitter.com/IxQk07dHrx — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) April 13, 2026

That scenario would create major problems for Sacramento’s long-term future. These veterans are talented enough to keep the Kings competitive on some nights, but they are not good enough to elevate the team into serious playoff contention. At the same time, they take away opportunities from younger players who need minutes and development reps to grow into larger roles.

The incoming No. 7 pick could also struggle to find a meaningful role if the Kings continue prioritizing aging veterans over development. Instead of committing to a clear rebuild or a true contender-level roster, Sacramento would once again be stuck in the NBA’s middle ground, which is one of the worst places for a franchise to be.

In the end, this offseason feels like a major turning point for the Kings organization. Sacramento has the opportunity to finally reshape its roster, clear long-term salary concerns, and build around younger talent for the future.

The best-case scenario would give the franchise more flexibility, more development opportunities, and a clearer long-term vision. The worst-case outcome would leave the Kings trapped with the same expensive veteran core that has already shown its limitations over the last season. Whether Sacramento chooses to fully embrace change or continue trying to make this roster work could define the direction of the franchise for years to come.

Follow us on Facebook and X for the latest Sacramento Kings news.