Sacramento Kings Top 10 Prospects for 2026 NBA Draft

The 2026 NBA Draft is officially just one week away, and the Sacramento Kings should be ready to make a pivotal decision with the No. 7 overall pick. Sure, they got unlucky by dropping two spots in the lottery, but they will still be in a position to draft a difference maker, and likely, their new franchise point guard.

Here is a brief look at the Kings' top ten prospects heading into the 2026 NBA Draft, with the consensus top four of AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer, and Caleb Wilson left out, since we know they will not be available at No. 7.

1. Darius Acuff Jr.

6'2" | Guard | 19 | Arkansas

Mar 13, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) drives to the basket against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Acuff has been the talk of the town in Sacramento leading up to the draft, and for multiple reasons. Not only has he been the most connected to the Kings of any prospect, but he is also a very polarizing draft target.

Offensively, Acuff is elite, and there are not many other ways to put it. As a freshman at Arkansas, he led the SEC with 23.5 points and 6.4 assists per game, while shooting 44% from beyond the arc. Defensively, however, is where the concerns roll in. We all know Acuff has the talent to lead Sacramento's offense, but it still might not be enough to make up for his defensive shortcomings.

READ: Everything Kings Fans Should Know for 2026 NBA Draft: Picks, Targets, Rumors

Regardless, Acuff is an intriguing prospect for the Kings, and there seems to be minimal doubt that they believe he can be their franchise point guard.

2. Kingston Flemings

6'2" | Guard | 19 | Houston

Mar 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) dribbles against Baylor Bears in the first half at Fertitta Center. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The general belief in Sacramento is that Acuff and Flemings are the Kings' top two targets heading into draft night. Whenever we are reminded of Acuff's defensive concerns, Flemings becomes a more intriguing target. The Houston product takes pride on the defensive end, but is still very productive with the ball in his hands.

As a true two-way difference-maker, it will be challenging for the Kings to pass on Flemings. For a team that desperately needs help on both sides of the ball, Flemings would be a great pick, but he might not have the same star potential as Acuff.

3. Keaton Wagler

6'5" | Guard | 19 | Illinois

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) on defense against the VCU Rams during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

While two smaller guards in Acuff and Flemings seem to be at the top of Sacramento's board, they could also look at a lengthier option in Wagler. The Illinois product certainly has better size than his peers, and with a complete offensive game and a nice shooting stroke, he is an undeniable talent.

Even though he has better size, though, there are still defensive questions. Not to the extent of Acuff, but Wagler will certainly have to improve defensively to be a real two-way threat at the next level, and a lack of eye-popping athleticism makes his defensive outlook more questionable. Still, he would be a great option for the Kings, largely due to his under-control offensive game.

4. Mikel Brown Jr.

6'3" | Guard | 20 | Louisville

Feb 17, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) brings the ball up court against the SMU Mustangs during the first half at Moody Coliseum. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Some injury and efficiency concerns initially dropped Brown Jr. on most draft boards, but he is now being viewed as the second-best guard in this class by some experts. He has a great feel for the game, with a crafty handle, elite court vision, a promising jumpshot, and high-level finishing.

Again, there are questions about how great a defender he can be, but offensively, he has all the tools to be a starting point guard at the next level. If he is available for the Kings at No. 7, it would not shock anyone to hear his name called to become Sacramento's new franchise guard.

5. Labaron Philon

6'3" | Guard | 20 | Alabama

Jan 13, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon Jr. (0) reacts during the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

If the Kings are hyper-focused on drafting Acuff, but he falls off the board before No. 7, they could trade down and get a very similar prospect in Philon. The Alabama product is an offensive engine who averaged 22.0 points and 5.0 assists per game as a sophomore, and has all the tools to be a star at the next level.

Similar to Acuff, Philon's game is carried by a complete offensive game. As one of the best scoring guards in this class, he has to intrigue the Kings' scouts, but his defensive concerns are nearly as strong as Acuff's.

6. Brayden Burries

6'4" | Guard | 20 | Arizona

Mar 28, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) celebrates after a three-point basket against the Purdue Boilermakers in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

While the Kings seem much more likely to take a lead guard, Burries is an incredible prospect. Burries will likely play off the ball, but with his high-level defense and an all-around impactful offensive game, he will undoubtedly be a winning player at the next level.

If the Kings already had a solidified point guard, Burries would likely be much closer to the top of their draft board, but whoever lands him will be getting a high-impact guard.

7. Yaxel Lendeborg

6'9" | Forward | 23 | Michigan

Mar 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) shoots a free throw in the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers during an Elite Eight game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Lendeborg is one of the most challenging prospects to evaluate in this draft cycle because he is 23 years old, but he is also the most complete player. There is no real weakness in Lendeborg's game, and if he were a few years younger, he would be a consensus top-five pick. However, a franchise that is not as worried about age will be getting a great player.

The Kings are likely focused on getting younger talent and a point guard, but if they were to trade for another first-round pick, Lendeborg would be on their radar.

8. Nate Ament

6'9" | Forward | 19 | Tennessee

Feb 28, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Nate Ament (10) brings the ball up court against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Ament went into his freshman season at Tennessee regarded as one of the top prospects in this draft class, but his weaknesses shined through to make him drop on draft boards. Still, though, he is a lengthy wing who can handle the ball and set up his teammates, while having a smooth shooting stroke.

Of course, Ament's efficiency was very concerning with the Volunteers, shooting just 39.9% from the field and 33.3% from three-point range. However, it seems like he has the tools to be an impactful player; he might just need some time. The Kings will likely not take this big a swing in the draft, but Ament could turn into a productive player down the line.

9. Aday Mara

7'3" | Center | 21 | Michigan

Michigan center Aday Mara (15) talks with Michigan guard Nimari Burnett (4) and Michigan guard Trey McKenney (1) during the first half of the NCAA national championship game against Connecticut at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday, April 6, 2026. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Kings seem unlikely to address the center position in this year's draft, but if they were to, Mara would be their guy. His combination of size and skill is very rare, and if the Kings trade away Domantas Sabonis and still have doubts about Maxime Raynaud's ceiling as their starting center, it could certainly help to have a guy like Mara in their frontcourt.

This seems like a long-shot scenario for the Kings, but Mara has to at least be on their radar.

10. Morez Johnson Jr.

6'9" | Forward/Center | 20 | Michigan

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) and guard Nimari Burnett (4) celebrate after their win against the UConn Huskies in the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament between the and the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Yes, this Michigan championship team was loaded. Johnson Jr. would be the perfect target for the Kings if they are able to draft a point guard and acquire another first-round pick, as the two-way big man has no weaknesses in his game and thrives on the defensive end. With impressive size and a 7-foot-4 wingspan, the 20-year-old could be the long-term power forward the Kings are looking for.

With his two-way impact, Johnson Jr. should undoubtedly be on the Kings' board, but would likely be a reach at No. 7.

Other notable prospects

Mar 21, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain (3) dunks against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

While the Kings are likely zoning in on the top four or five prospects on this list for the No. 7 pick, we can still look at a few others who could be on Sacramento's radar if they trade for another first-round pick.

Texas Longhorns wing Dailyn Swain is an intriguing prospect due to his mix of athleticism, length, and all-around offensive skill set. He also has the tools to be an impactful defender at the next level, although he will likely take some time to grow into a two-way difference-maker.

Baylor Bears wing Cameron Carr is another name to monitor for the Kings, as the high-flyer had one of the best combine performances possible to rise up draft boards. While a bit undersized at just under 6-foot-5, his 7-foot wingspan and 42.5-inch max vertical make up for it. He also has an intriguing offensive game that could translate well at the next level.

Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie is likely on the Kings' radar as well, if they ultimately trade down and target a different point guard than the projected top five off the board. While undersized, he has a complete offensive game and surprisingly effective defense, although he could get picked on at the NBA level, standing at 6-foot-1.

The Kings will certainly have their fair share of options in the 2026 NBA Draft, and there should be no doubt that they can find a difference-maker at No. 7, and potentially even another if they trade for another first-round pick.

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