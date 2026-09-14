Scott Perry Addresses Why Kings Gave Ben Simmons a Chance

The Sacramento Kings have had a timid 2026 offseason, but they made one recent signing that has stirred plenty of conversations around the NBA: Ben Simmons. The Kings signed the former three-time All-Star, and while some fans and analysts believe he can bounce back and make an impact for the Kings, others have made it clear they hate the move.

Regardless, it is hard to deny that it is a good move for the Kings. Signing him to a veteran minimum is such a risk-free decision, that even if the former first-overall pick does not pan out as Sacramento hopes, what's the harm in trying? In a recent interview with FOX40, Kings GM Scott Perry addressed the franchise's decision to bring in Simmons.

"Obviously, when he came into the league, an excellent young talent. I'm really more excited for him, just to see him—you know, he's back healthy for the first time in a couple of years. I know how hard he's worked. Just anxious and excited for him, to be part of his journey to get back on the basketball floor," Perry said.

Kings GM Scott Perry on his vision for Sacramento:



“You don’t just speed your way to success or to the top. It takes a little time. We’re making sure that we build a solid foundation.”



And on Ben Simmons: “He’s back healthy for the first time in a couple of years. I know how… pic.twitter.com/AVtINDguCW — Kirsten Moran-Kellar (@kirstenlizmoran) September 14, 2026

Perry talks about being part of Simmons's NBA comeback, as the 30-year-old missed the entire 2025-26 season to take time to recover physically and mentally, and how it sounds like he looks as good as he has in years.

Simmons might just need a chance

The Kings have been in this situation multiple times over the past few years, where they seem to be one of the only teams willing to give these veterans a chance to continue/revive their NBA career. We can hope that Simmons works out better than Markelle Fultz and Killian Hayes, but the most notable example was Russell Westbrook, who was legitimately one of Sacramento's best players last season.

It is a bit strange that the Kings continue to fall into this situation, as even this offseason they were targeting guys like Victor Oladipo and Elfrid Payton, but Simmons could actually be a worthwhile signing.

Simmons has proven that when healthy, he can be an elite talent. While he was underwhelming in his most recent stint with the L.A. Clippers, he was surprisingly impactful through two-and-a-half seasons with the Brooklyn Nets. In Brooklyn, he averaged 6.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 1.0 steal per game, shooting 56.2% from the field.

😲 How did Ben Simmons fit this pass through the defense?!



He's up to 10 dimes on ESPN pic.twitter.com/JiIbDcud4h — NBA (@NBA) October 13, 2022

While there were a couple of other teams eyeing SImmons, Sacramento could be the perfect home for him. The Kings give Simmons a stress-free opportunity that should give him the minutes to actually prove himself. At this point in his career, Simmons is viewed as a negative around the league, but the Kings could give him the chance to turn things around.

Perry did not go into detail about what Simmons might actually provide the Kings, focusing more on how Sacramento is giving him the opportunity to revive his career, but this was a smart decision by the front office. Really, the focus should be more on Simmons's on-court impact, but with a few questions still surrounding the former star, Perry likely did not want to make any promises.

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