The Kings' Expectations Couldn't Be Lower Entering 2026-27 Season

The 2026-27 season hasn't even started yet and the Sacramento Kings already find themselves at the bottom of the standings. Ok, it's just the power rankings around the association, but you get the point.

As Sactown 1140's Carmichael Dave pointed out this morning, the Kings are certainly facing an uphill battle around the league as the season nears .

Everything that the national media writes about the Kings makes sense, but it continues to feel like the Kings are being looked over. Maybe not from a win and loss perspective, but from what Scott Perry has quietly done to improve the team.

What's holding many back is likely Domantas Sabonis and Zach LaVine returning to what is clearly a rebuilding team. Rather than trade his veterans for diminished returns, Perry seems content to let things play out as the end of Sabonis and LaVine's contracts near. It's a strategy that many are critiquing around the league, but LaVine's money coming off the books next offseason could be better than any return he'd fetch via trade.

Relegation Concerns

Oct 24, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis (11) reacts after a basket against the Utah Jazz during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In any other season for a rebuilding team, being at the bottom of the standings wouldn't be a problem. The Kings could set their sights on developing their younger players and finding a running mate for Darius Acuff Jr. in the draft, but the new draft lottery odds have already changed how teams are operating.

The Kings will need to do their best to stay out of the bottom three to stay out of the relegation zone. Even though the roster is a mismatch of veterans and young players, that feels drastically more doable compared to last season.

Roster Makes Sense

There may be defensive concerns with Acuff, LaVine, and Sabonis, but Perry is doing his best to bring in defenders around them. De'Andre Hunter and Ben Simmons will roam the wings with Keegan Murray and Precious Achiuwa this season, and Emanuel Sharp already looks like he could be the perimeter point-of-attack defender the Kings have been missing since Davion Mitchell's departure.

Perry also put a focus on bringing in high volume shooters, via the draft, especially. Acuff, Sharp, and Alex Karaban should all help the Kings get back to a modern offense following the departure of DeMar DeRozan and his mid-range game.

Low Expectations Are Ok

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) shoots the ball against Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The good news for the Kings and Sacramento fans is that there's nowhere to go but up.

Part of what has made the last few years so disappointing was that the Kings did, believe it or not, have expectations to compete. Even last year, the hope was that adding two point guards in Dennis Schröder and Russell Westbrook would propel the team back to the playoffs.

But especially dating back to the 2023-24 season following the Beam Team year. The expectations hadn't been so high in decades in Sacramento, and year after year following that magical playoff run, we've seen those hopes and dreams diminish right before our eyes.

Now, they enter the 2026-27 season with no pressure on their shoulders at all. Anything near a .500 record would be a huge storyline for the league, and while it isn't likely, it is possible. If you squint at this roster, it looks better than you'd think at a glance. Now we just have to wait to see if the Kings are going to shock the world or be the worst team in the league, like many are guessing.

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