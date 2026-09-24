The Most Important Question For Kings First 10 Games

The Sacramento Kings are entering the 2026-27 season with a multitude of questions . From the future of veterans Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and Malik Monk to how the rookies Darius Acuff Jr., Alex Karaban, and Emanuel Sharp will look as they begin their NBA careers, there's no shortage of storylines for Sacramento this year.

But near the top of the list should be the future of one of the longest-tenured Kings, Keegan Murray.

What's The Plan

Feb 21, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) shoots in between San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes (40), center Luke Kornet (7), and forward Keldon Johnson (3) in the second half at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into last season following the departure of De'Aaron Fox, the hope was that Keegan Murray would step up with the extra opportunity and show the offensive potential that made him the fourth overall pick in the 2022 draft.

But, unfortunately for everyone involved, Murray played just 23 games in what felt like a lost season for the then fourth-year wing. That means we still don't truly know what Murray is going to look like heading into the first year of his new five-year, $140 million contract.

He finished last season averaging 14.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.6 blocks on 42.0% shooting from the field and 27.7% from three. The three-point shooting will continue to be both Murray's and the Kings' biggest X-Factor heading into the new season. He's shown he can contribute to winning basketball even without being the knockdown shooter he was in his rookie season (41.1%), but him getting anywhere back to that mark would put him in an entirely different tier of star going forward.

Now Or Never?

Mar 3, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) shoots a three point shot over Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What makes Murray's start of the year so important is that the Kings are still in their discovery phase. They certainly could surprise the league and win more games than anyone is expecting, but this year isn't about wins and losses for Sacramento.

It's about figuring out who is part of their future and who's the best fit next to Acuff. On paper, that looks like Murray. A lengthy wing who can defend at a high level, rebound, and (theoretically) knock down the three? Sounds like a perfect fit.

But if Murray fades into the background, the Kings may have to start looking to find another long-term option at the forward spots before Murray loses all trade value. In the past, Murray was the Kings' biggest trade chip, but the front office, under both Scott Perry and Monte McNair, didn't want to trade him.

It's hard to think back to when the Kings could have gotten Pascal Siakam or OG Anunoby for Murray, but instead opted to hold tight with the roster they had. It feels like there's no world in which Murray would fetch that type of return right now, making his play for the Kings even more important as he enters his new contract.

The good news is that Murray doesn't have to be the guy. That responsibility looks like it's all on Acuff, which should help Murray slide into the support role. It feels like there are so many ways Murray's year, and even career, can go, with the start of the season being the crucial next step for him to get his career trajectory back on track.

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