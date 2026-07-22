The Beam Boys are Bringing the Fun to the Kings

The Sacramento Kings are coming off an extremely disappointing 22-win season, and heading into what looks like is going to be another difficult year from a win/loss perspective. Yes, they now have a hopeful franchise cornerstone in Darius Acuff Jr, but it's going to take time and the young team taking their lumps as Sacramento works their way back into the playoff picture.

But even though the on-court product may be a few years away, there's a simple thing the Kings can do this year to raise morale both in the locker room and in the city of Sacramento: have fun.

It may seem silly to say, but it's important to remember that at the end of the day, basketball is a game. It's fun for the players to play, and it's fun for fans to watch. Or at least it should be. Getting to a place where it's fun for everyone involved is going to be key to creating a positive culture in Sacramento. You know, that, and getting better at basketball as a team.

The Beam Boys

Last season, the Kings were in turmoil almost all year as they dealt with injuries and disappointment, and it nearly took all the fun out of the building. But thankfully, we saw the creation of The Beam Boys throughout the season, as Nique Clifford, Maxime Raynaud, Dylan Cardwell, and Precious Achiuwa banded together to form the new group.

And all four are back for next season, with Achiuwa signing a new two-year deal and the three others starting their sophomore campaigns. There's a charm and wit that the four players have, and they seem determined to bring more of the same energy (and hopefully a few more wins) for the 2026-27 season.

Baguette and the Big Fufu

Part of that fun is a new nickname for All-Rookie center Maxime Raynaud as the Big Baguette, and Achiuwa as the Big Fufu (fermented cassava). It's all in good fun, but nicknames and things like this are something the Kings and fans can latch on to.

the big baguette 🥖🇫🇷

⠀@maximeraynaud42 sits down with Deuce and Mo to discuss the origins of his new nickname, earning All-Rookie honors, and more. Watch the full episode exclusively on https://t.co/XHP6tC0ISb. pic.twitter.com/Uj7TmPDWbT — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) July 20, 2026

Whether it be adding a sourdough cart in the arena that sells baguettes or finding a Nigerian restaurant to make Fufu to sell in-house, it's something fun for the Kings and fans to play around with.

Sunglasses at Night

Jan 16, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Precious Achiuwa (9) and center Maxime Raynaud (42) and center Dylan Cardwell (32) and guard Nique Clifford (5) celebrate after lighting the beam in celebration of their victory against the Washington Wizards at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another Beam Boy's idea comes from Clifford, who is hoping to start a trend of having fans don sunglasses along with them as they light the beam to celebrate wins in the same fashion the Kings' four players did last year.

"My idea, I want to get the whole fans involved. I want, like, everybody starts wearing sunglasses in the arena. I think that'll be a cool little tradition if everybody starts bringing sunglasses."



Nique Clifford wants to get Kings fans involved for 'Beam Boys' celebrations next… pic.twitter.com/MTggFsgsUc — Sactown Sports 1140 (@Sactown1140) July 15, 2026

It all may seem silly, but the NBA season is long. Any way for the team and players to connect with each other, and even more so with the fans, should make everyone's lives easier. The wins still be a few years away, but hopefully next year will be more fun than the 2025-26 season. If it's up to the Beam Boys, it most definitely will be.



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