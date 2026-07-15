Kings List 3 Key Starters as Inactive in Summer League Matchup Against Celtics

The Sacramento Kings are looking to get back on track in the Las Vegas Summer League, as they've lost last two games in blowout fashion to the Washington Wizards and Brooklyn Nets , but it's going to be easier said than done without three of their five starters. Darius Acuff Jr, Nique Clifford, and Maxime Raynaud will all sit as the Kings take on the Boston Celtics on the second day of a back-to-back.

Darius Acuff Jr, Nique Clifford & Maxime Raynaud are all OUT today for the Sacramento Kings vs Boston Celtics.



All for rest purposes. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) July 15, 2026

There will still be players and headlines to watch, but it takes out three major players for the Kings after two difficult games. It is important to note that the Kings did not say the three players were done for the rest of Summer League, just today's contest.

A lot of teams are starting to shut down players not that they have a few games under their belt, but we'll have to wait and see if any of Acuff, Clifford, or Raynaud gets another crack at a comeback game.

Who to Watch

Apr 7, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Dylan Cardwell (32) looks to pass against the Golden State Warriors in the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dylan Cardwell has already solidified himself in the Summer League rotation as the starting center, but he'll have more responsibility today. Like almost everyone else on the team, Cardwell struggled yesterday against the Nets. He spoke postgame about how he needed to be better, and he won't have to wait long to get another shot.

Dylan Cardwell calls his Kings soft after today's loss to the Nets, says someone needed to step-up and the need to perform at a much higher level. pic.twitter.com/L5Hna0fQ2T — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) July 15, 2026

Cardwell's defense has excelled all Summer League, but with so many offensive players out tonight, he'll have another chance to show his offensive skill set. At the very least, he should take this as an opportunity to be aggressive and look for his own shot. Often times, we get too caught up in Summer League and forget that it's a chance for players to go out and experiment. Cardwell should do just that tonight.

Emanuel Sharp will likely get the start with Acuff out. He's already shown enough to put himself in the rotational conversation, but last game that Acuff sat, Sharp led the team with 28:55 minutes. It wouldn't be surprising to see more of the same tonight.

And last, but certainly not least, Marquel Sutton should get an increased opportunity, as well. The unsigned forward has had a quiet time in Las Vegas, but impressed during the California Classic. In the last came that Clifford and Acuff missed, Sutton finished with 16 points and 8 rebounds on 5-of-8 shooting from the field.

He's caught the attention of many in Sacramento, and it feels like me may be in the running for a two-way contract at the end of Summer League. He's not only playing for the Kings, but these games are an opportunity to showcase skills for the entire league. Sutton appears to already be on the league's radar, but tonight will be a good opportunity to cement a new deal.

P.S. Please let Alex Karaban have a better game, as the 29th pick is averaging 1.7 points per game across three contests.

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