Ben Simmons Injury History: What the Kings Should Expect From 3x All-Star

The Sacramento Kings are taking a chance on former first-overall pick Ben Simmons by signing him to a veteran minimum contract, and the move has certainly garnered some mixed reviews. Realistically, this is a very low-risk, high-reward move by the Kings. Simmons is an All-Star-caliber talent, as long as he can stay healthy.

Simmons has been dealt a tough hand injury-wise, dealing with both physical and mental concerns throughout his up-and-down NBA career. Let's take a look at Simmons' full injury history to get a better idea of what the Kings are getting themselves into with the former three-time All-Star.

First NBA season: Fractured foot

Dec 30, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) controls the ball in the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before even making his NBA debut, Simmons' health took a hit. In training camp before his rookie year, Simmons fractured his right foot, which immediately set him back by at least 4-5 months. However, by the time Simmons was supposed to start ramping up, tests revealed that his foot had not yet healed, causing him to be shut down for the entire 2016-17 season.

Simmons would then bounce back in the 2017-18 season to win Rookie of the Year and play 81 of 82 games for the Philadelphia 76ers, brushing away any talk of injury concerns.

Simmons even followed up his Rookie of the Year campaign by making his first career All-Star appearance in the 2018-19 season, while playing 79 of 82 games. By the end of his second full season, there were no concerns about Simmons, and the young 6-foot-10 point guard was swiftly being compared to LeBron James and Magic Johnson.

2019-20 season: Back issues begin

There is "a real level of concern" about Ben Simmons' back injury. @wojespn with the latest on the Sixers star: pic.twitter.com/udziIscEHH — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 24, 2020

In his third full NBA season, Simmons started experiencing back issues. In February, Simmons had a nerve impingement in his lower back, which would likely have caused him to miss the rest of the season, but he ultimately returned to the court in the "bubble" in August, after the NBA returned from its COVID-19 pause.

However, his return was short-lived. Just three games into the "bubble" experience, Simmons suffered a knee injury that caused him to miss the rest of the regular season and the 76ers' entire 2020 playoff run.

Now, by the 2020 offseason, there were concerns about Simmons' back and knee health. He played a total of 57 games in a shortened 73-game 2019-20 season and 58 games in a shortened 72-game 2020-21 season.

2021-22 season: Holdout

Mar 21, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets injured guard Ben Simmons (10) watches from the bench during the fourth quarter against the Utah Jazz at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

In Game 7 of the 2021 Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Atlanta Hawks, Simmons infamously passed up an open layup. As everyone who follows the NBA remembers, fans and the media were not very kind to Simmons after that moment.

After that game, we did not see Simmons suit up again for over a year. Despite Simmons having four years left on his contract with the 76ers, he held out the entire 2021-22 season, demanding to be traded. Part of his reason for sitting out certainly stemmed from injury and mental health concerns, but it was mostly a personal feud with the 76ers organization.

This was certainly the biggest turning point in Simmons' career, and it feels like he was never the same player after missing the 2021-22 season.

Nets tenure: Back injuries strike again

The Nets say Ben Simmons will undergo back surgery Thursday: pic.twitter.com/i6Xh42sy51 — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) May 4, 2022

Simmons was ultimately traded to the Brooklyn Nets in February 2022, but 42 games into his debut season with the franchise, he was diagnosed with a herniated disc in his back, causing him to miss the remainder of the season. During the 2022-23 season, he was also dealing with ongoing knee soreness that limited him further. Then, shortly into the 2023 offseason, he underwent back surgery.

Simmons would then play just 15 games in the 2023-24 season, ultimately being shut down due to a nerve impingement in his lower back. Both knee and back issues dominated his Nets tenure, and he was ultimately bought out of his contract during the 2024-25 season, in which he followed it up by signing with the L.A. Clippers as a free agent.

Where is Simmons now?

After taking the 2025-26 season off, Simmons is reportedly as healthy as he has been in years. Simmons is doing better mentally and physically, and the Kings could be getting the best version of Simmons since injuries got the best of his career.

Sure, there will always be concerns about Simmons back and knee issues, but as long as he can stay healthy and confident, the Kings should be happy about what they are getting, especially on a low-risk veteran minimum deal.

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