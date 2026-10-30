Three Takeaways As Kings Remain Winless, Fall to Pelicans 

In what many are calling one of the games of all time, the Sacramento Kings lost 132-120 to the New Orleans Pelicans. New Orleans was also 0-4 coming into The Game , coming off a loss to the Denver Nuggets last night.

To be clear, these teams were very different types of 0-4 heading into tonight. The Pelicans were coming off of four competitive losses, most of which were to good teams. The Kings have played a few competitive quarters this season, but have not been close to winning a game yet, while playing against mainly play-in teams (at best) in the Clippers, Trail Blazers, and Grizzlies.

That remained the case tonight, and the Kings are now one of two winless teams. Regardless, there were points to take away from this game.

Hot Start, Familiar Fade

Oct 29, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) shoots against New Orleans Pelicans center Derik Queen (22) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Kings looked like a different team for the first twelve minutes, ending the first quarter up 30-24. They looked like a team going up against a team playing the second night of a back-to-back, getting out in transition and getting early looks.

Regardless, New Orleans did what everyone else has done to the Kings this season, pulling away for a 132-120 win that drops Sacramento to 0-5. The Pelicans opened the third quarter on a 26-7 run and pulled away from there. Sacramento then had to play the role of a plucky underdog trying to come back against the similarly winless Pelicans.

This maintains the theme of Sacramento letting go of the rope (if they have the rope to give) at the beginning of halves and quarters. The seat is not cold for coach Doug Christie, and it will not cool down if the Kings continue giving up runs like the Pelicans had to open quarters and halves as they did tonight.

One-Sided Second Units

As mentioned earlier, there was certainly a hint of desperation in the air. This was reflected in the minutes tonight. Sacramento’s bench played 42 minutes tonight. No starter played less than 37 minutes, with three (Sabonis, Acuff, and Achiuwa) logging more than 40 minutes.

The Kings could certainly use one (ideally both) of Maxime Raynaud or Dylan Cardwell. Without them, Precious Achiuwa has to moonlight as a five. The scarcely used second unit consisted of Emanuel Sharp, Nique Clifford, Alex Karaban, and Malik Monk. No backup big, and none of that quartet played more than 18 minutes tonight. Sacramento’s bench scored 8 points.

For comparison, New Orleans’ reserves played 88 minutes, and no starter played more than 32 minutes (Herb Jones, who had early foul trouble). The Pelicans’ bench finished with 39 points tonight.

Rookie Watch

Oct 29, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (2) shoots against Sacramento Kings guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It would be irresponsible to not mention how Darius Acuff Jr. looked against the Pelicans backcourt - particularly in the matchup against last year’s 7th overall pick, Jeremiah Fears.

34 PTS, 6 REB, 14 AST for Darius Acuff Jr.



He becomes the youngest player in NBA history to reach or exceed those numbers



The 19-year-old shot 13/26 from the field, 5/5 at the line, had 2 steals, and was a +3 in the loss



Franchise player. — Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) October 30, 2026

Simply put, Acuff looked outstanding offensively. The defense is what it is. No one is accusing him of being good, just like no one will ever question his confidence, which was on full display tonight.

Acuff finished the first half with 21 points, showcasing the three-level scoring that led Sacramento to take him 7th overall. The Kings’ offensive engine finished with 34 points, 14 assists, and 6 rebounds, shooting 13/26 from the field (3/11 3PT).

The road ahead is not easier for the Kings. Sacramento’s road trip continues with a Halloween night matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies before a game against Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks before getting back to Sacramento.

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