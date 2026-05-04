Three Trade Candidates for the Kings to Chase Wins Next Season

The Sacramento Kings enter next season in a position where a return to the playoffs may not be as far-fetched as it seems. It has already been discussed that if this roster is fully healthy, the gap between where they are now and postseason contention is smaller than many believe. Just look at what teams like the Phoenix Suns and Portland Trail Blazers were able to do this season by staying healthy and getting the right production at the right time.

Sacramento has the talent foundation, but it will take internal development and consistency across the roster to maximize that potential. If players perform to their expected standards and the team avoids major injuries, they could quickly return to the playoff mix.

A lot would still need to go right for that jump to happen, especially in terms of health, player development, and overall execution. Growth from younger players and bounce-back seasons from key contributors will be essential to raising the team’s floor. At the same time, small roster tweaks could make a significant difference, particularly if they address defense, versatility, and shooting.

The Western Conference remains loaded, so standing pat is a risk if other teams improve. If the Kings decide to go all-in on chasing wins next season, targeting proven contributors who fill clear needs becomes the next logical step. With that in mind, here are three players who could help Sacramento push back into playoff contention.

Nuggets F Aaron Gordon

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Gordon would bring exactly the type of two-way impact the Kings have been missing in the frontcourt. This season, he averaged 16.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists while efficiently shooting 49.7% from the field and 38.9% from three, highlighting his ability to contribute without needing heavy usage. His versatility allows him to guard multiple positions, finish at the rim, and space the floor just enough to keep defenses honest.

On a roster that already has offensive creators, Gordon’s willingness to do the dirty work makes him an ideal fit. The Denver Nuggets could face financial pressure moving forward, which may force them to move off a key contract like his despite his importance. If that happens, Gordon will have plenty of suitors, but Sacramento should be one of the teams aggressively pursuing him.

Thunder F Luguentz Dort

Apr 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) against the Phoenix Suns during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dort represents a major opportunity to reshape Sacramento’s defensive identity almost immediately. He is averaging 8.3 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 34.4% from three, but his real value comes on the defensive end, where he consistently takes on elite matchups.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have a team option decision to make, which could open the door for him to be moved or hit the market. Dort’s physicality, toughness, and All-Defensive level impact would give the Kings something they have lacked for years on the perimeter.

While his offensive numbers may not jump off the page, his ability to disrupt opposing stars would elevate the entire team. Adding Dort would be less about scoring and more about establishing a defensive tone that translates to winning basketball.

Thunder G Isaiah Joe

Feb 12, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) stands during a break in play against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Joe directly addresses Sacramento’s biggest need: consistent perimeter shooting. He is averaging 10.9 points per game while knocking down threes at a 42.3% clip, making him one of the more efficient floor spacers in the league. His ability to stretch defenses forces opponents to stay attached, opening up driving lanes and creating better looks for teammates.

With Oklahoma City continuing to build a deep roster that includes multiple young guards, Joe could become expendable despite his production. For Sacramento, his shooting would immediately improve offensive spacing and overall flow.

Adding a player like Joe would not just boost scoring but would elevate the effectiveness of every offensive possession, especially for this Kings team that struggled from beyond the arc this season.

The Kings do not need a complete rebuild to return to the playoffs, but they do need to be intentional about improving key weaknesses. Health and internal development remain the most important factors, yet adding the right complementary pieces could significantly raise the team’s ceiling.

Gordon brings versatility and championship-level experience, Dort provides elite defense and toughness, and Joe delivers the shooting Sacramento desperately needs. If the front office chooses to be aggressive, these types of moves could fast-track a return to postseason basketball. The path is there, but executing it will require both smart planning and bold decision-making.

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