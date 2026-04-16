Russell Westbrook's Kings Future Gets Promising Update From GM Scott Perry

When no other team in the NBA was willing to give him a chance, the Sacramento Kings swooped in and signed future Hall of Fame point guard Russell Westbrook to a one-year deal last offseason. While this decision received mixed reviews across the league, six months later, we see it was a good move.

Now, Westbrook's future with the Kings is up in the air as he hits unrestricted free agency for the third straight offseason. In his exit interview on Monday, Westbrook said, "If I'm welcomed back, then I'll be back." In response, Kings general manager Scott Perry is ready to welcome Westbrook back with open arms.

"Russell's always welcome with me," Perry said on Wednesday. "I loved working with Russell Westbrook this year. I mean, he was phenomenal. I can't say enough—obviously, I talked about Doug [Christie]'s leadership and his ability to help the young people, but a lot of that development doesn't happen without guys like Russell."

Perry's comments about Westbrook certainly suggest they will do what they can to strike a deal for him to return to Sacramento for his 19th NBA season, as the veteran guard has seemingly found a good home after being passed around the last several years.

Westbrook staying put in Sacramento?

Perry was quick to praise Westbrook's impact on their young core, even admitting that he wishes he had been able to work with the legendary point guard earlier in his career.

"All of these veteran guys poured into our young people, and Russ was at the head of the class for that," Perry continued. "Extremely competitive. I wish I had an opportunity to work with Russell earlier in my career as well, because I really like what he stands for. Again, we will keep the lines of communication open, and we will see what happens and what's available to us this offseason."

Westbrook, 37, has received showers of praise from Perry, Doug Christie, Maxime Raynaud, Dylan Cardwell, Nique Clifford, DeMar DeRozan, and about every other player in the Kings organization. Even though Westbrook might want to find a team that allows him to compete for a championship, if that is not his priority, then why leave a franchise like the Kings, which has given him so much love?

DeMar DeRozan on playing with Russell Westbrook:



“If he gets in a fight with 10 elephants, I'm fighting with him. That's my dog.”



(via @heykevinjohn) pic.twitter.com/4bd2aAlZFY — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) April 13, 2026

For a Kings team looking to get younger, it would not be shocking if they let some of these veterans go. However, as Perry suggests, Westbrook is arguably the most valuable veteran they could have. Not only did he make a huge on-court impact for the Kings this season, but he also helped their young core grow.

Even if the Kings do look to get younger, that could be more reason to re-sign Westbrook. Having him in the locker room and on the sideline as their young core develops is huge, and it showed this season.

Getting Westbrook back on another veteran's minimum one-year deal would be a wise decision by Perry and his front office, especially if they draft an elite point guard prospect this summer who the veteran could help develop.