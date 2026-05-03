Two Realistic Point Guards the Kings Can Sign in Free Agency

Since they traded away De'Aaron Fox at the 2025 NBA trade deadline, the Sacramento Kings have had a gaping hole at point guard. Last offseason, they attempted to patch the hole by bringing in Dennis Schroder and Russell Westbrook, but neither veteran point guard turned out to be their long-term solution.

Now, the Kings have a few routes to improve their point guard spot this offseason, and even if it is just a long-term bandage until they can find their long-term solution, they should be able to look toward free agency to do so. Keep in mind, the Kings will be tied up financially, but there are two budget-friendly options to monitor.

Collin Gillespie

Feb 22, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie (12) reacts after suffering an injury against the Portland Trail Blazers in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Collin Gillespie signed a one-year, "prove it" deal with the Phoenix Suns last offseason, and it could not have worked out better for the 26-year-old guard. He averaged 12.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per game with the Suns this season, even earning a start in 58 of his 80 appearances.

While Gillespie has certainly earned more than a minimum contract this summer, he could still be in Sacramento's price range as they search for answers at point guard while still trying to avoid the luxury tax.

Not to mention, he shot 40.1% from three-point range on 7.2 attempts per game, setting a new Suns franchise record for most three-pointers made in a single season. For a team that struggled with playmaking and three-point shooting, Gillespie could solve many more problems in Sacramento than fans would expect.

GILLESPIE BREAKS THE FRANCHISE RECORD 👏



Collin Gillespie has broken the Phoenix Suns’ single-season record for three-pointers made, reaching the new franchise mark with his 227th three-pointer! pic.twitter.com/N1MkKeNuL0 — NBA (@NBA) April 2, 2026

Gillespie might not be the big-name player that some fans are hoping for, but he has the ability to come in and be the Kings' starting point guard next season and is not anywhere near the cost of a star-caliber guard. This scenario is especially attractive if they do not land a top rookie in the draft to fill that role.

Tyus Jones

Feb 26, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Tyus Jones (1) brings the ball up court against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

If the Kings are able to find their starting point guard through the draft or via trade, but still want to bolster their depth at the position, Tyus Jones could be an intriguing option. This season, Jones spent time with three different NBA teams (ORL, DAL, and DEN), and as he hits the open market, he will likely be on his way to another new home.

The Kings will have the opportunity to bring back veteran Russell Westbrook this offseason, but if they want to look in a different direction to bring in an experienced backup, Jones will be available.

Tyus Jones hits the jumper. Absolutely phenomenal game from him. pic.twitter.com/euloCi35FS — Matt Brooks (@MattBrooksNBA) May 1, 2026

In the past, Jones has proven to be a reliable ball-handler and playmaker, although his production and opportunities have dipped recently. Given legitimate backup point guard minutes, Jones could be a very reliable and trustworthy option for the Kings. Turning 30 years old this week, Jones brings enough experience, but is not on the brink of retirement like some of Sacramento's other veterans.

While Jones would still not be a long-term answer for the Kings, he should demand a veteran minimum contract and save the franchise some money as they add depth at the position.

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