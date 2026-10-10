Unpacking Kings Owner Vivek Ranadive's 'Roast' Drama and Why It Matters

As the Sacramento Kings close their preseason schedule and prepare for the regular season beginning October 21, off-court headlines remain.

This stems from a team dinner last week. NBA insider Zach Lowe mentioned on his podcast, The Zach Lowe Show, earlier this week that Kings owner Vivek Ranadive addressed the team and the rest of the attendees in an unorthodox manner.

According to Lowe, “[The team] went out to fancy training dinner, team, the whole team, the staff, everything. And at the dinner, Vivek Ranadivé spoke, and he kind of turned the dinner into a roast of lots of people in the room, telling them all the ways in which they have been failing as players, coaches, executives, whatever.”

So @ZachLowe_NBA shared an interesting story about how the Kings' owner, Vivek Ranadive, addressed the team at the start of training camp...



Weird one all around. pic.twitter.com/5Auqo0IWGC — Brenden Nunes (@BrendenNunesNBA) October 9, 2026

Lowe continued, explaining that "Some people were alarmed and were like, 'This is not going over the way you intended.' Some people thought, 'I get what he's doing, he's using the fact that we've become a media punchline to motivate us.' He was not saying, 'I, Vivek Ranadivé, believe these things about you, but here's what people say about you, prove us wrong.'"

This story gained traction right away, leading to more of the classic takes about the Kings organization. Most local media have addressed the topic over the last couple of days.

Scott Perry clears things up

The organization clearly wanted to come out and refute Lowe’s characterization of the speech early. General Manager Scott Perry went on the Deuce and Mo show on Friday to explain his perspective on the dinner and Ranadive’s speech.

“[The dinner] was definitely not portrayed in the proper way. I asked Vivek to say a few words to the team. It was great to have him there. He loves this team, loves the players. He actually started by talking about himself and how he’s been viewed or treated in the media for years, and also said the same to the guys in the room.

"A couple of the guys, afterwards, all had the same take as me where it was motivational. He started out in such a light manner, and talked about players and how they’ve been disrespected or how we’ve been counted out as an organization, and we should all use that to prove people wrong.”

Kings GM Scott Perry talked about Zach Lowe's story about the Kings team dinner: "It was no roast..."https://t.co/3zwL5ovlkw https://t.co/KVtaOdykKp pic.twitter.com/3E5pfSTRpP — Deuce Mason (@DeuceMason) October 10, 2026

Perry’s position on the matter is not surprising. Regardless of what he actually thinks, and even if Lowe’s quote were a completely accurate depiction of the event (which is not a sure thing), he has to support ownership.

In reality, both Lowe and Perry can be right. Ranadive may not have been intended to be a roast, and some attendees probably did understand the intent behind the delivery. On the other hand, some attendees may have

Why this might be a concern

The most troubling quote to come out of this situation may be from Kings insider James Ham. Yesterday, Ham explained how the Kings continually find themselves in these sorts of situations. He went on to allude to some of the current Kings players.

“... Stuff is starting to seep out about why some of these players might not be playing. I’m not gonna go on the record and throw guys under the bus if I don’t have all of it tied up with a nice bow on it, but there are already murmurs. And these are things that happen in Sacramento.”

"The Kings for whatever reason they stumble into this stuff..." @James_HamNBA & @JTapia_03 discussed Vivek Ranadive roasting the team, needing to read the room and the Kings finding themselves in these stories ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/z9RZA3VuJq — ESPN 1320 Sacramento (@ESPN1320) October 9, 2026

This seemingly alludes to Malik Monk, Keegan Murray, and Ben Simmons sitting out both of Sacramento’s preseason games so far. To be fair, waiting to get Simmons into real game action makes sense. He has a serious injury history and took last season off to recover. Monk and Murray are more curious situations.

Monk figures to be a key rotation player and does not have a major injury history. He has missed the first two preseason games for rest. Second-year coach Doug Christie is entering the last guaranteed year of his contract, so there is likely some pressure to show progress this season, even if it is year 1 of a long-term rebuild. With this in mind, it feels like it would be in Sacramento’s best interest to get Monk on the court sooner so he can get comfortable with the team, as opposed to sitting him for rest.

Murray has missed the first two preseason games for undisclosed reasons. Not rest or an injury designation – undisclosed. Murray told reporters he only resumed five-on-five activities a little over a month ago, and this comes just a few days after Perry told SacTown Sports 1140 that Murray is “100% healthy” and that he was fully healthy going into training camp.

Sacramento was ravaged by injuries last year, so there is some merit to using caution while bringing Murray back from his first serious lower-body injury. However, if this were the reason he is not playing, it seems like there would be an injury management designation instead of undisclosed.

While the interpretation of Ranadive’s dinner speech will probably remain a difference of perception, Ham’s quote regarding purportedly healthy players missing games for undisclosed reasons is worth following.

Sacramento has three more preseason games, starting with a matchup against the Golden State Warriors tonight. It will be interesting to see whether Simmons, Monk, and/or Murray suit up as we get closer to the regular season.

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