The Sacramento Kings fell to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night, but it was a unique performance from them. The Kings are now 2-16 this season, and the 19-point road loss to the Warriors did not feel like anything new, but the way they lost did. The Kings fell behind by as many as 29 points, getting outscored 44-19 in the first quarter, but they fought back to trim Golden State's lead to four.

Of course, the Kings could not pull off the comeback, as the shorthanded Warriors ultimately pulled away from their valiant attempt, but Sacramento at least showed some fight in the second and third quarters. If they had not come out of the gates looking like a team that was already ready for Thanksgiving dinner, they likely could've ended their NBA Cup slate with a win.

Let's look deeper into the individual performances from Wednesday night's loss, with two risers and one faller from their 18th game of the season.

Riser: Domantas Sabonis

Nov 23, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) looks on during the second quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kings star center Domantas Sabonis has had a bit of a rollercoaster season already, with the team certainly needing him to be a bit more consistent, but he was nothing short of dominant in Wednesday's loss.

Going against a damaged Golden State frontcourt, with Charles Bassey starting at center, Sabonis found his groove. He finished with 27 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, and just one turnover, shooting a near-perfect 8-9 from the field, 1-1 from beyond the arc, and 10-12 from the free-throw line.

If Sabonis looked for his own shot more, he likely could've had a much bigger game, but he was still a bit more aggressive than we've seen at other times this season. The Kings need Sabonis to step up in games like this, and while there were still plenty of defensive lapses, he helped keep the offense afloat.

Riser: Keegan Murray

Nov 8, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) looks to shoot the ball during the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keegan Murray had a bit of a slow start to the season, especially with an early seven-game absence, but he has found his footing recently. While he still needs to do a bit more to prove he is worth a $140 million contract, he was arguably Sacramento's most impactful player on Wednesday night.

Murray finished with 18 points, four rebounds, and two assists on 8-19 shooting from the field and 2-6 from beyond the arc. Sure, he is not as efficient offensively as we'd like, especially shooting just 25% from deep this season, but he continues to step up defensively while showing some glimpses on the other end.

Murray also played a game-high and season-high 42 minutes on Wednesday night, but never really wore out. Doug Christie and Sacramento's coaching staff obviously trust the 26-year-old forward, and he continues to give them reasons to.

Faller: The Kings

Nov 23, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings head coach Doug Christie looks on during the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There weren't any individual performances that truly stuck out to fit into this "faller" category, but we can confidently say the Kings as a whole continue to decline. How can we take this team seriously when they let the Warriors end the first quarter on a 37-9 run?

In nearly every game this season, there has been at least one quarter where the Kings completely blow up. Obviously, that was the first quarter in Wednesday's loss, and even after bouncing back in the second and third quarters, it was not enough to overcome the giant hole they dug themselves into.

Not to mention, the Kings cannot even trust their two most recent signings, Gabe Vincent and Mason Plumlee, to play in a game like this. The bench unit, outside of Precious Achiuwa, was very lackluster, and it is very hard to have any type of faith in this team. They will face the 5-14 New Orleans Pelicans in three of their next six games, and if they cannot win one of those, it is hard to imagine them winning another anytime soon.

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