Is Ben Simmons Playing in Kings vs. Lakers? When to Expect His Preseason Debut

Ahead of the Sacramento Kings' matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, we got a better idea of when to expect Ben Simmons' preseason debut. Unfortunately, the Kings might have to wait a bit longer for it.

After being ruled out of the Kings' preseason opener on Monday against the Lakers, NBA insider Marc J. Spears reported that we could see Simmons make his preseason debut on Thursday in a rematch with Los Angeles or on Saturday against the Golden State Warriors. Now, Spears is reporting that we can expect Simmons to make his unofficial Kings debut on Saturday in San Francisco, suggesting he is set to miss Thursday's contest.

"There is optimism that Ben Simmons will make his Kings preseason debut on Saturday at Golden State, a source said," Spears reported just over two hours before tip-off.

There is optimism that Ben Simmons will make his Kings preseason debut on Saturday at Golden State, a source said. “Being Ben,” the @E60 with @andscape, airs Oct. 18 at 4 PM EST. pic.twitter.com/1NZypZICmv — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) October 9, 2026

Kings fans eager to see Simmons in action, or any NBA fan, for that matter, will have to wait another couple of days, assuming he'll be good to go against the Warriors.

What to expect from Simmons

After sitting out the entire 2025-26 season, it is hard to say what we should expect from the former first-overall pick. The last time we saw him in the NBA was an 18-game stint with the L.A. Clippers to end the 2024-25 season, in which he averaged 2.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game.

Obviously, Simmons has been far from the three-time All-Star we once knew over the last few years, but there is optimism that he could be back to the player he was with the Philadelphia 76ers. Spears assured that Simmons has had an incredible camp with Sacramento and is looking as healthy and good as ever.

"I've heard he's had an outstanding camp," Spears said earlier this week. "I wouldn't be surprised, from what I'm hearing, if within a month he's starting. I think he's doing that well, but the Kings are going slow with him. ... But I'm hearing tremendous things about how he's playing, and that he looks like he did in Philly."

Marc Spears on Ben Simmons:



"I've heard he's had an outstanding camp. I wouldn't be surprised from what I'm hearing within a month in, he's starting. I think he's doing that well, but the Kings are going slow with him. He looks like he's playing with the Sixers again" pic.twitter.com/1h80sbTX74 — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) October 5, 2026

There is more optimism around Simmons now than there was when he joined the Brooklyn Nets in 2022 or the Clippers in 2025, as the Kings likely feel that they got one of the biggest steals of the offseason. Signing the former star to a veteran minimum contract was an obvious low-risk, high-reward move for the Kings, and it could pay off big time.

Even if Simmons disappoints, it is not the end of the world. But I have high hopes for him. After taking a year off from basketball to get his mind and body right, why doubt him? He is playing with a chip on his shoulder, and that mentality could lead both him and the Kings to a 2026-27 season that surprises the rest of the NBA.

The Kings and Lakers are set to tip off at 7:30 p.m. PT in Los Angeles on Thursday, but for those fans wanting to see Simmons, they might have to wait until Saturday.

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