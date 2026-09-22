3 Kings Players Fighting for Their Job This Preseason

The Sacramento Kings seem to have their roster set ahead of next week's training camp, and a handful of players have already started working out at the facility to get ready for an exciting 2026-27 season. Of course, the Kings are projected to be one of the league's worst teams, but they likely believe they have the talent to prove the doubters wrong this season.

However, the players are not only trying to prove themselves to the rest of the league; they also want to show out for Sacramento's coaching staff and front office. There are a few players still fighting for their jobs in training camp and preseason who will need to step up.

Ben Simmons

Mar 28, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) brings the ball up court against the Brooklyn Nets during the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Many Kings fans got excited when the franchise signed former first-overall pick and three-time All-Star Ben Simmons, but his spot on Sacramento's roster is not yet guaranteed. If Simmons makes the opening night roster, the Kings will owe him $1 million, and if he is still on the team by January 10, he will be guaranteed the rest.

Sure, we can expect Simmons to stay on the roster for the regular season, as it would be disappointing if we never got a real chance to see him in Sacramento, but he undoubtedly still needs to prove himself.

Not to mention, he is also fighting for a spot in the rotation. Making the roster is the priority, but after that, he will want to actually earn some minutes. Simmons is competing to be Darius Acuff Jr.'s backup, although we could also see the Kings play him in more of a power forward role to complement their stuffed backup backcourt.

Elfrid Payton

Mar 24, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Elfrid Payton (4) brings the ball up court against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unlike Simmons, Elfrid Payton has an uphill climb to make the Kings' roster, but he is fighting to earn their 15th and final standard contract. The Kings had rumored interest in Payton before signing Simmons, but with the addition of the former first-overall pick, we assumed they would be moving on from Payton.

Now, Payton is signed to a training camp deal, literally fighting for his job. Payton might've already signed his final NBA contract, but the Kings have the opportunity to bring him in as a veteran point guard presence.

Payton last spent time with the New Orleans Pelicans and Charlotte Hornets in the 2024-25 season, in which he averaged 3.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game. The 32-year-old is still an impressive playmaker and passer, but after bringing in Simmons, there is not much need to also sign Payton to a standard deal.

However, if he impresses enough in training camp and preseason, while, most importantly, showcasing his leadership, the Kings could consider signing him to a standard contract.

Emanuel Sharp

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars guard Emanuel Sharp (21) reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Sharp is not at risk of being cut or anything of that nature, unlike Simmons and Payton, he is undoubtedly fighting for his job this preseason. As it stands, Sharp sits behind Acuff Jr., Zach LaVine, Simmons, Nique Clifford, and Malik Monk in Sacramento's backcourt depth chart. For Sharp to actually earn minutes, he will need to prove he is worth them.

Granted, he should have no trouble pleasing Doug Christie and the Kings' coaching staff. Sharp plays hard-nosed defense and can knock down three-pointers, helping Sacramento's two worst areas from last season. The second-round rookie has the tools to be an immediate contributor, but it will be hard for Christie to play him ahead of some of the team's other guards.

A strong training camp and preseason would certainly help Sharp climb up the depth chart, and it is exactly what he needs to get off to a strong start to his NBA career.

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