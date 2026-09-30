What Malik Monk Said About Ben Simmons and New Offensive Roles

The Sacramento Kings are entering the 2026-27 season with more depth than they have had in years. Scott Perry may still be looking for his future star to pair with Darius Acuff Jr, but he's quietly built out a roster that has up to 14 players who could work their way into the rotation this season.

One of those players is Malik Monk, who is one of the four remaining players from Monte McNair's iteration of the Kings and has been in and out of trade rumors since Scott Perry took over as general manager. But this offseason was particularly quiet on the trade front for Monk. Domantas Sabonis and Zach LaVine were in the rumor mill all offseason, but all was silent on the Monk front.

That means the fan favorite is back for another year in Sacramento and will be fighting for minutes among the young players joining the team. Last year was a rough year for everyone involved, but Monk quietly shot 39.5% from beyond the arc and could reprise his role off the bench with Ben Simmons joining him.

Following the second day of practice, Monk was asked about his time on the court with the former All-Star, and he gave an answer that could hint at that three-point percentage continue to climb this season.

"I'm used to playing whatever, any kind of basketball. But playing off the ball now, I got a lot more open shots, a lot more space. He draws a lot of attention, so I've been liking playing with him," Monk stated.

Malik Monk talks about Kings training camp entering two-a-day sessions, raves about the added size to the team, the preseason opener in less than a week, playing alongside Ben Simmons & the team hearing a message from Chris Webber. pic.twitter.com/xq14h7D2PD — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) September 30, 2026

Monk shot 40.8% on his Wide-Open three-point attempts last season, and 45.6% on his catch-and-shoot threes. Getting those catch-and-shoot looks up from 2.8 attempts per game would go a long way toward helping the Kings get back to at least league average from beyond the arc, after finishing last in the league last season.

Offensive Roles

Mar 28, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) shoots the ball against Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Monk was also asked what kind of role Simmons has had on the court, as the two appear to be in the rotation together off the bench.

"Point five, he's been playing everything. He brings the ball up, if he wants me to bring it up I'll bring it up, but most of the time, he has it. And he's guarding the four, so I'll say point four."

Simmons ability to play the forward spot as the point guard is exactly what has always made him so intriguing throughout his up-and-down NBA career. And it already looks like the Kings are going to get creative in their lineups this season with that unique size and skill combination that Simmons brings.

The duo of Simmons and Monk gives the Kings two ball handlers in the lineup, and immediately opens the path for Emanuel Sharp to get more minutes, which many Kings fans are already calling for. Sharp has the size of a point guard, but not so much the true point guard abilities. Simmons and Monk also offset each other on defense, as Simmons should help shore up that end of the floor.

Simmons at the four will also force the opposing team adjust to the Kings, which hasn't been the case in years. It's just two days of training camp, but we appear to already be getting hints at what looks the Kings might role out this season.

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