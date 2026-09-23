3 Most Important Kings Position Battles I'm Watching in Training Camp

Training camp kicks off in less than a week for the Sacramento Kings, and with a revamped roster, we are eager to see how things look. The Kings seem to have their roster mostly figured out for the 2026-27 season, but there are still plenty of questions about the rotation.

Kings head coach Doug Christie will have his hands full this season, as they have as many as 15 players on this roster deserving of some minutes, including two-way forward Jonathan Mogbo. Of course, the Kings are not going to roll out a 15-man rotation, or really any more than 11, but that means there will be some serious position battles in training camp and preseason.

Here are the three position battles I'm eager to see in training camp in Sacramento:

Backup Center

Maxime Raynaud vs. Dylan Cardwell

Mar 29, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (42) during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

By keeping three-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis on the roster, the Kings know who their starting center will be this season. Now, though, they will have to decide who gets the bulk of backup center minutes.

Raynaud, 23, proved to be one of the league's best young big men last season, earning All-Rookie honors as he filled in for an injured Sabonis. Cardwell, 24, also had an impressive rookie season after going undrafted, and many argue he is a better fit for the Kings due to his defensive presence.

Raynaud is an extremely skilled big man who can score, rebound, and pass, but to relieve Sabonis, the Kings might prefer to lean on the better defender, Cardwell. He is a very impressive rebounder and shot-blocker, but his offensive impact is limited to being a lob threat.

I believe the Kings will lean toward Raynaud because of the rookie season he had, but ideally, Christie can find minutes for both of these young studs.

Starting Forward

De'Andre Hunter vs. Precious Achiuwa

Feb 6, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward De'Andre Hunter (15) reacts after scoring during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The assumption heading into the 2026-27 season is that the Kings will roll with a starting forward duo of Keegan Murray and De'Andre Hunter. But the Kings might have to think twice about starting Hunter. This offseason, they re-signed Precious Achiuwa, and after the debut season he had in Sacramento, he is rightfully in the conversation to start over Hunter.

Granted, this could ultimately be a situation where the Kings change the starting lineup based on matchups. Still, let's make the case for both forwards.

For Hunter, the Kings are eager to see how he fits alongside Murray, as that idea was likely one of the main reasons they acquired him at last season's trade deadline. The Kings will likely keep Hunter in the starting lineup to begin the season, but if the Hunter-Murray duo is not working out as they expected, we could see them make the change.

By starting Achiuwa, the Kings could move Murray to his natural position of small forward and overall give the lineup better size and defense. It would be great to see what Achiuwa can do in the starting lineup, but we should expect Hunter to start.

Backup Guard

Malik Monk vs. Ben Simmons vs. Nique Clifford vs. Emanuel Sharp

Mar 22, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) reacts after a three point basket during the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Justine Willard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Kings' backup guard situation will undoubtedly be the trickiest for Christie to figure out. Especially after signing former three-time All-Star Ben Simmons, the Kings have some work to do to determine which of these two guards will get the bulk of the backcourt minutes off the bench.

Malik Monk should be the only shoo-in for the Kings' backup backcourt. The Kings need the veteran guard to get back to his Sixth Man of the Year-caliber form, so he should have the ball in his hands a lot in this season's second unit.

Of course, we can assume Simmons will get some run as well. He will immediately improve the Kings' defense and playmaking when on the floor, and his experience should help him out against a pair of young guards.

Nique Clifford is the next man up, as the rising sophomore showed glimpses of what he is capable of during his rookie year, but he undoubtedly needs to show improvements for the Kings to continue to lean on him.

Unfortunately, Emanuel Sharp might be the odd man out. The second-round rookie is a prototypical 3-and-D threat, which should help him earn minutes, but he will need to show out in training camp and preseason to immediately make a dent in the rotation.

I predict the Kings will roll with a three-guard rotation of Monk, Clifford, and Simmons off the bench, though we need to see Sharp earn some minutes in the mix as well.

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