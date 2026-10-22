What We Learned From Kings Opening Night Rotation

The Sacramento Kings season is officially here, and while they lost to the Los Angeles Clippers 121-96 last night, there were some positive takeaways from the first game of the year. Domantas Sabonis and Zach LaVine looked great, and the team looks ready to hand the keys to Darius Acuff Jr. But beyond the key starters, we got our first real look at what the Kings rotation is going to be on a nightly basis, at least until players return from injury.

The Starting Lineup

Sacramento's starting lineup was a mystery until tip-off. After Ben Simmons' injury, it felt like a toss up between De'Andre Hunter and Precious Achiuwa for the fifth starting spot, and the two couldn't have had more opposite preseasons. Achiuwa reprised his role as one of the most impactful Kings during the exhibition season, and Hunter looked out of sorts, and to be honest, terrible, in the preseason.

But the Kings went with Hunter next to Murray to start the game, and while he hit a few threes early, the results were more of the same from preseason. Hunter finished with six points, three rebounds, and an assist on 2-of-5 from the field, and was a team-low -24 in the +/- stat.

Net Ratings for the two potential Kings starting lineups last night:

Acuff, LaVine, Murray, Hunter, Sabonis: -51.5 (18 Min)

Acuff, LaVine, Murray, Achiuwa, Sabonis: +33.3 (7 Min)



How long before Achiuwa takes the starting spot? — Will Z. Stats (@will_zimmerle) October 22, 2026

Achiuwa, on the other hand, had 15 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals on 5-of-8 from the field, and was a team high -3 (sad that that was the team high). The starting lineup may be in flux all season, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the two switch spots at some point if play continues like this.

The Bench Players

The first three players off the bench were Achiuwa, Daeqwon Plowden, and Emanuel Sharp. It's a bit of surprise to see Sharp get the early nod as a second-round pick, but he brings exactly what the Kings need with his three-point shooting and defense. His intensity will need to be reigned in a bit, as he had five fouls in just over 17 minutes, but he's going to get a real chance on the court, at least until Malik Monk makes his debut.

Emanuel Sharp full highlights vs. Los Angeles Clippers (121-96 L) - NBA debut:



8 Points on 3/6 FG, 2/4 from 3, 1 Rebound, 1 Steal, 1 turnover, 5 fouls, and a +/- of -18 in 17:16 minutes played off the bench.



Including missed shots, fouls, and turnovers.



I also posted it on… pic.twitter.com/PNMKiIbc7k — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) October 22, 2026

Nique Clifford and Jonathan Mogbo joined the others off the bench shortly after, which appears to make up the Kings' ten-man rotation as currently stands, with Mogbo being on the fringe of the rotation after only playing 7:58 minutes.

On the Outside Looking In

Oct 10, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Alex Karaban (33) looks on during the second quarter against the against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Justine Willard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alex Karaban was the player on the outside looking in, as he didn't get into the game until garbage time at the end of the fourth quarter. It makes sense with a crowded front court, but it's important to remember that Scott Perry traded back into the first round of the draft to select Karaban.

His role is likely more long-term, but it's hard to give up assets for players that aren't going to be used. Hopefully Karaban is able to get more time on the court as the season progresses, but that's going to be easier said than done after Maxime Raynaud and Dylan Cardwell return from injury.

Follow us on Facebook and X for the latest Sacramento Kings news.