Kings GM Gives Update on Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine Futures

The Sacramento Kings have had a relatively quiet offseason so far, with no shocking moves that are expected to change the course of the team. Sure, they have had big moments, like drafting Darius Acuff Jr., re-signing Precious Achiuwa, and waiving DeMar DeRozan, but with Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis still under contract, it feels quiet.

It has been unclear what the Kings truly have in store for either LaVine or Sabonis. LaVine, 31, opted into a player option worth $49 million for next season, but the Kings were expected to still shop him on the trade market afterwards. The Kings have also seemingly been taking calls for Sabonis, 30, as they turn their attention toward second-year centers Maxime Raynaud and Dylan Cardwell.

Last week, Kings general manager Scott Perry gave an update on where the franchise stands with both LaVine and Sabonis, who have five total All-Star appearances between them.

Zach LaVine is up for the challenge

Jan 20, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) looks on against the Miami Heat during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Zach and I have been in communication since the season was over. We have a very good relationship and good understanding," Perry said about LaVine. "Zach is still an excellent basketball player. He knows what’s expected of him. He’s coming back here this year. I’m very clear with him on that. He’ll be the first to tell you that. And I think he’s ready to come back and embrace that and perform to the best of his abilities this year."

With LaVine coming back on an expiring contract, he should undoubtedly have more motivation to improve his on-court play. The two-time All-Star guard certainly had his moments last season, but overall, he was underwhelming. Still, though, he is one of the most prolific and efficient three-point shooters in the league, so at the very least, he should be helping out the NBA's worst three-point shooting team.

"We can use a lot of the things that Zach LaVine is able to do on the basketball field, so I’m looking forward to him taking a step forward with us this year and how we want to play the game," Perry said.

Kings GM Scott Perry talks about Sacramento's offseason thus far, waiving DeMar DeRozan, re-signing Precious Achiuwa/DaeQwon Plowden, the position of needs ahead of camp & being comfortable with the roster now heading into camp. pic.twitter.com/4XF5A2IaUB — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) July 8, 2026

At this point, LaVine is certainly expected to stay in Sacramento to start the 2026-27 season, and while fans were expecting the franchise to part with him, it is not the end of the world. The worst-case scenario is that he underperforms next season and then hits free agency in 2027.

Domantas Sabonis getting healthy

Jan 16, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) warms up before the game against the Washington Wizards at Golden 1 Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Come in and compete just like everybody else,” Perry said about his expectations for Sabonis. “Obviously, he’s an excellent player. He’s done it for a while in this league. I’ve been in constant contact with him as well in the offseason. Just expect him to come in here healthy, first and foremost, and he’s trending in that direction."

While LaVine dealt with some injuries last season, it was not to the extent of Sabonis. The three-time All-Star big man played just 19 games for the Kings last season, which completely derailed both his season and Sacramento's.

“Obviously, he missed a lot of last year because he was not. He’s always played hard, and so I expect him to do that. Provide some veteran presence for this team and really have a tremendous rebound year and help us build some winning habits here and start heading in the right direction," Perry finished.

Domantas Sabonis and Zach Lavine are out for the remainder of the season, per @ShamsCharania



Sabonis underwent season-ending surgery to repair his torn meniscus, while LaVine is undergoing season-ending surgery to repair a tendon injury in his hand pic.twitter.com/loPRvTFBPx — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 18, 2026

Granted, Sabonis' injury-plagued season opened the door for both Raynaud and Cardwell to step up, but if they want to be more successful next season, having their proven big man on the floor would certainly help.

The Kings are certainly looking to get younger and build toward a new era, casting doubt on the future of these veterans, but it sounds like they will both still be in Sacramento to start the 2026-27 season. And, if things go according to plan, they could actually help the Kings find some success next season.

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