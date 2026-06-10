Why a Kings-Hornets Domantas Sabonis Trade Could Work for Both Sides

With no veterans safe on the Sacramento Kings' roster, there has been plenty of speculation about what's next for their stars. Three-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis undoubtedly has the most value of any of their veterans, making him an obvious trade candidate, but it remains uncertain what will actually happen this offseason.

NBA insider Sam Amick of The Athletic recently reported that the Kings and Charlotte Hornets have engaged in the early stages of trade talks surrounding Sabonis, making the Eastern Conference riser a potential destination for the star big man.

"Per league sources, Sacramento and Charlotte have had recent talks about Kings big man Domantas Sabonis. While a deal is not imminent and appears unlikely before the June 23 draft, sources say the Hornets have some interest in the 30-year-old, three-time All-Star," Amick reported.

Jan 2, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis (10) controls the ball against Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards (4) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

The Hornets were mentioned as a potential suitor for Sabonis when the Kings shopped their star big man at February's trade deadline, along with teams like the Toronto Raptors, Washington Wizards, and Phoenix Suns. Of course, the Hornets make sense for Sabonis as they search for a better frontcourt presence, and after nearly getting back to the playoffs for the first time in a decade, they likely feel they are just one or two pieces away from getting over the hump.

What a Kings-Hornets trade could look like

Sabonis's trade value around the league is still largely unknown, as building around a playmaking center is much more difficult than a strict rim-protecting five. Still, he is a proven star and arguably the best rebounder in the NBA, making it clear why some teams might be out there wanting him.

The Hornets hold two first-round picks in the 2026 NBA Draft, and for a Kings franchise looking to bolster their young core, it makes sense for them to target one of them in a deal for Sabonis. However, Amick reports that the Kings are unlikely to land one of Charlotte's first-rounders in return.

"The problem for now, it seems, is that the Kings have been hoping to land one of Charlotte’s two first-round picks (they have Nos. 14 and 18) in the deal, and the Hornets have signaled a desire to retain their picks and discuss Sabonis later in the summer," he wrote.

The Hornets and Kings have discussed a trade centered around Domantas Sabonis, per @sam_amick



“Per league sources, Sacramento and Charlotte have had recent talks about Kings big man Domantas Sabonis. While a deal is not imminent and appears unlikely before the June 23 draft,… pic.twitter.com/M0rMGfoncL — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 10, 2026

Of course, for the Kings to land either pick No. 14 or No. 18 from the Hornets, a trade would need to get done in the next two weeks. If it were to happen later in the summer, like Charlotte reportedly prefers, here is what a potential deal could look like:

There is undoubtedly still a scenario where the Kings are still able to pry draft capital away from the Hornets, but it likely will not be their own. The Hornets own both the Dallas Mavericks (top-two protected) and Miami Heat's (top-14 protected) picks in the 2027 draft, meaning the Kings could try to get the more valuable of those two.

They could also get two expiring contracts in Miles Bridges ($22.8M) and Grant Williams ($14.3M), letting the franchise have a total reset in the 2027 offseason, while giving them some much-needed wing depth for next season.

Sure, the Kings could be looking to get more in return for their star big man, but there is no telling how much other teams value him. This would be a fair return for Sacramento, especially as they simply look to get off the final two years of his contract and rebuild their roster.

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