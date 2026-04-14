Domantas Sabonis Remains Optimistic With Uncertain Kings Future

The Sacramento Kings ended their disastrous 2025-26 campaign with just a 22-60 record, their second-worst mark in franchise history as they finished tied for last in the Western Conference. Of course, a big part of their shortcomings this season was due to injuries, primarily to All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis.

Sabonis played just 19 of Sacramento's 82 games this season, including 30 consecutive absences to end the season. Sabonis' future with the Kings was already cloudy, especially with the emergence of rookies Maxime Raynaud and Dylan Cardwell, and the lengthy injury absences certainly did not help. However, he is ready to return to an All-NBA level in Sacramento next season.

"On the bright side, surgery went great. ... Rehab is going really good. My Wolverine healing powers are starting to kick in, and I feel like I'm ahead of schedule. I'm just really excited for next season, even though this one just finished. I'll be ready for the start of next season, and play at the All-NBA level that everyone here in Sacramento has been used to seeing me play at. I'm going to work out really hard and be ready," Sabonis said in his exit interview on Monday.

Getting back to the All-NBA level

Sabonis admitted that he suffered the knee injury in just the second game of the season, and attempted to play through it so he could be out there for his team. Of course, it got to a point where he had to get surgery, but the three-time All-Star did everything he could to not disappoint the Kings.

Even when available, Sabonis' play was a bit down this season, but of course, he was playing through a serious injury. He averaged 15.8 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists through 19 games, shooting just 18.5% from three-point range after a career year from beyond the arc in 2024-25. It was very disappointing to see Sabonis at this level, but giving him a healthy offseason should get him back to an All-Star level next year.

Sabonis' uncertain future

Jan 16, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

While Sabonis says he will be ready for the start of the 2026-27 season, we have to ask, will he still be a King by the start of next season? Sabonis admits that his future holds some uncertainty, but he is simply controlling what he can.

"Yeah, you know, there's a lot of uncertainty. I don't know what that feels like, but I can control what I can control, and that is getting back to that All-NBA player that I know I can be," he said.

Of course, as always, Sabonis assures that he is happy in Sacramento and wants to stay a King for as long as possible, despite trade rumors floating around.

"Just treat it like I have every year since I got in the NBA," Sabonis said about the trade rumors. "I always want to get better as a player, and no matter where I am. I'm very happy here, you all know that. Things like this, you just have to focus on my knee, my rehab, and getting back to the player I am."

The Kings will likely be better off by bringing Sabonis back next season, especially if they want to try to be competitive in the West. Of course, he has had his ups and downs, but typically, he is one of the most consistent and impactful big men in the NBA. Putting him alongside an impressive young core and a potential mix of impactful veterans could make something special in Sacramento.