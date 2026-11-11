Zach LaVine Says Exactly What the Kings Want to Hear After Magic Loss

The Sacramento Kings know they have a special player in Darius Acuff Jr., and now it is all about getting the most out of the star rookie. At just 19, Acuff Jr. is proving to be one of the league's most promising guards and the Kings' new franchise cornerstone, so we can only imagine what he can do with more experience.

Of course, to get the most out of Acuff Jr., the Kings need to put the right pieces around him. Especially while he's still young, this includes players who can take pressure off him while being a veteran presence. It didn't seem like the Kings had anybody to fill that role, but Zach LaVine is stepping up to help the rookie guard.

After Tuesday's loss to the Orlando Magic, LaVine talked about how he is taking on a new role as an off-ball creator and veteran presence for Acuff.

"Darius is special. I mean, this isn't for me anymore. And I've got to be able to try to support him the best I can," LaVine said. "If that's playing off the ball a little bit more, or if that's in catch-and-shoot situations, that's the role I'm in now. I can go out and get it, obviously. Like, you tell me to go score, I'll do that for sure, but I'm trying to be in the best support role I can for him because he's gonna be real special."

Zach LaVine discusses his role this season and how he can best support Kings rookie Darius Acuff Jr. pic.twitter.com/ORlyyM833a — Sactown Sports 1140 (@Sactown1140) November 11, 2026

This is very refreshing to hear LaVine say, as it takes a lot for a player of his caliber to accept the fact they are now taking a backseat to a teenager. He said, "This isn't for me anymore," and he is spot on, but nobody would've expected him to acknowledge that.

LaVine is stepping into a new role

Really, this is exactly what the Kings wanted to hear from LaVine. Acuff Jr. needs these veterans around him who are willing to help him grow, and LaVine is being a true leader here. He mentions how he's been in a similar situation when he was a young star on the Minnesota Timberwolves.

"I've been in that situation before, where I was young on a team that wasn't winning as the face of the franchise. I've had my ups and downs with that. I've had my mistakes, obviously, but if I can share any wisdom or help, I think that's my duty now," he said.

Zach LaVine sees it in Darius Acuff Jr. 👑



Press Pass presented by @AAA_MWG pic.twitter.com/tiO7ZhHM3A — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) November 3, 2026

LaVine has consistently been quick to support Acuff Jr. throughout his rookie season, and while the Kings are not winning games, this mentorship will help the franchise in the long run. Acuff Jr. needs a veteran to lean on, and LaVine is stepping up.

Of course, we know LaVine is not the long-term backcourt partner for Acuff Jr. for multiple reasons, especially considering this is likely his final year in Sacramento, but the mindset he is adopting for his new role is very valuable for this team and is frankly an unexpected move by the veteran guard.

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