Former Kings Star De'Aaron Fox Shares Advice for Darius Acuff Jr.

The Sacramento Kings have had a few star point guards come through over the past several years, and they are hoping their newest one pans out better than the last. With the seventh overall pick this summer, the Kings selected Darius Acuff Jr., and he is quickly turning into one of the best rookies in franchise history.

In his first 11 career games, Acuff Jr. has averaged 26.2 points and 7.3 assists per game, leading all rookies in both categories and ranking in the top 12 among all NBA players in both. It is no secret that Acuff Jr. is on his way to stardom if he keeps this pace, but he is still far from being a perfect player.

After the Kings' loss to the San Antonio Spurs last Friday, Spurs point guard and former Kings All-Star De'Aaron Fox was asked if he had any advice for Sacramento's newest star point guard.

"I mean, just be patient. I think that was the big thing, and we turn around for a bit. Obviously, it wasn't a long process, but try to find that consistency. And obviously, when you have coaching changes and things like that, it's hard to find that, but at some point you want to have that type of stability," Fox said.

Fox can obviously speak to being in a rocky situation as a franchise point guard, as he did not make a playoff appearance with the Kings, or even have a winning season, until his sixth year in the NBA. Regardless of how talented Acuff Jr. is, it takes patience to get to where he wants to be, and hearing this from Fox could actually help the Kings rookie.

How Acuff can improve on the court

On top of helping Acuff Jr. find the right mindset early in his career, Fox also shared some advice for the rookie to help him improve on the court.

"I watched him a lot at Arkansas, and I mean, he could put the ball in the basket. That's the big thing about him. He can score the ball in various ways, but once he becomes more efficient, he's gonna see all types of coverages," Fox said. "He'll see two guys being thrown at him, and he'll be able to get guys any shot that he wants."

Darius Acuff over his last 7 games:



28.9 PPG

4.4 RPG

8.7 APG

46/39/88%



This is not normal for a 19-year-old. pic.twitter.com/c16tD316qI — Real App (@realapp) November 11, 2026

Acuff Jr. is already drawing some tough defensive coverage, and he continues to set up his teammates, on top of finding his own shots. He is already proving to have a complete offensive game by scoring at all three levels and playmaking at a high level, but Fox still has some advice on how to find that balance.

"I think that helps, just whenever you touch the paint, when teams know that you're willing to pass the ball, then they start to fan out a little bit," he said. "I think that makes scoring easier. Obviously, he's already making tough buckets, but when you're doing that, when you're able to kind of balance both—I think that was a big thing for me was learning how to balance both of those things."

Acuff Jr. really could not have gotten off to a much better start through his first 11 games, but he is still far from perfect. As Fox says, once the 19-year-old learns how to balance his scoring and playmaking while improving his efficiency, his ceiling will be much higher than anyone could've expected.

This unofficial passing of the torch from Fox to Acuff Jr. as Sacramento's franchise point guard is certainly fascinating, especially as the Spurs star shares advice for his replacement.

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