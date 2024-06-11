2 Teams That Could Target Kings’ Sasha Vezenkov
Summertime for the Sacramento Kings has taken yet another turn after wing Sasha Vezenkov reportedly requested a trade according to Mihalis Stefanou of eurohoops.net.
Vezenkov, 28, is a former EuroLeague MVP who joined the Kings last summer after signing a three-year, $20 million contract. His first season in the NBA didn't go to plan, however. The 6-foot-9 forward played in only 42 games and averaged just 5.4 points per game.
For a player who was meant to bring some depth to the roster, Vezenkov has now decided that he wants out of California's capital in search of a better opportunity. The Bulgarian international is rumored to be exploring his options across the NBA and is looking into a possible return to Europe.
Should he choose to stay in the league, there's a couple teams that could be in the market for Vezenkov.
The Denver Nuggets opt to add some squad depth.
The Kings will not get much in return for Vezenkov. Reports of his desire to leave combined with the fact that he's pushing 30 means that Sacramento is unlikely to improve from any deal.
Looking at the Denver Nuggets, they're an excellent option for a player who wants to leave for a better team. On the other hand, Vezenkov would have to earn his minutes on such a stacked roster. If he wants to play more minutes, Denver is not the way to go.
The Nuggets shot the fifth-worst from three out of all postseason teams, leading them to an exit in the Western Conference semifinals. General manager Calvin Booth could be looking to bring some elite shooters into town which leads to Vezenkov as a possible option.
The Detroit Pistons take a risk during a rebuild.
If Vezenkov wants minutes, a losing team is the way to go. While he's shown that he can hang on the offensive side of the ball, his sluggish pace kept him from succeeding defensively at the NBA level in his first season.
The Detroit Pistons made three-pointers at the fifth-lowest percentage in the NBA this season, so Vezenkov could be a natural solution. With a high upside that has a quick release, Vezenkov could thrive alongside Cade Cunningham in Detroit.
No roster spot is secure on a team that's made a trade in nearly every season over the past decade. The Pistons are looking for someone that can knock down easy shots and Vezenkov certainly has that ability.
No source close to the team has revealed Vezenkov's status, but it's looking like the Bulgarian will be on his way out before the 2024-25 season tips off.
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!