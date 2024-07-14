4 Remaining Free Agents the Kings Should Target
This offseason has already been a success for the Sacramento Kings. They have extended head coach Mike Brown, re-signed Malik Monk, drafted Devin Carter (though he will reportedly be out at least six months after having shoulder surgery this week), and completed a sign-and-trade with the Chicago Bulls to land six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan.
On paper, the roster is already better than last year. However, with two open roster spots remaining, the Kings front office may try to find more roster balance.
The Kings' roster as it currently stands is guard-heavy and lacks size. Sacramento currently has seven guards, four forwards, and two centers. There are only two players over 6-foot-9: Centers Domantas Sabonis and Alex Len.
The Kings have been heavily rumored to be shopping guard Kevin Huerter. Names like Lauri Markkanen, Brandon Ingram, and Kyle Kuzma have all been linked with the Kings. While Huerter (and picks) may be moved for them or a different big, he remains on the roster for now.
Most of the top free agents have already signed, but there are still some quality role players available. With that said, here are four remaining free agents who could provide some size and help balance the Kings' roster:
Precious Achiuwa
PF/C, 6-foot-8, 225 pounds, 24 years old
Achiuwa may be a bit undersized to play power forward and center, but what he lacks in height he makes up for in tenacity and athleticism. In 74 games between the Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks, Achiuwa averaged 7.6 points and 6.6 rebounds while providing good rim protection, averaging nearly a block in only 21.9 minutes per game.
Achiuwa is not a shooting threat, shooting 26.8% from three, which may make it difficult to make an impact in the Kings offense which relies on spacing.
Davis Bertans
PF, 6-foot-10, 225 pounds, 31 years old
The veteran sharpshooter from Latvia averaged 6.7 points and 1.4 rebounds in 43 games on shooting splits of 39.3/38.0/90.9 for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Charlotte Hornets last season. With a career average of 39.6% from three, Bertans is a player who would be able to space the floor and get open looks in the Kings offense. However, he doesn’t provide much rim protection and may not fit into the defensive-focused direction of the team.
Bismack Biyombo
C, 6-foot-8, 255 pounds, 31 years old
The former seventh overall pick (drafted by the Kings coincidentally) had another solid season last year for the Memphis Grizzlies and Oklahoma City Thunder. In 40 games including 27 starts, the veteran big averaged 4.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks in 19.8 minutes per game. Biyombo could provide rim protection from the bench and compete with Alex Len for backup center minutes.
Marcus Morris
PF/SF, 6-foot-8, 218 pounds, 34 years old
Morris is on the tail end of his career, but he found a way to stay productive and efficient last season. In 49 games (seven starts) with the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers, the veteran forward averaged 6.4 points and 2.7 rebounds with solid shooting splits of 43.9/40.3/81.8. Morris could come in for rotational minutes to provide three-point shooting and toughness off the bench.
It will be interesting to see what direction the Sacramento Kings go to fill out their roster.
