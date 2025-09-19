Are the Kings Making a Mistake in Warriors’ Trade Rumors?
The Sacramento Kings have continued to float around trade rumors with Golden State Warriors restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga for the majority of the 2025 NBA offseason. The Warriors have reportedly shut down any trade talks, but the Kings' interest in Kuminga is staying strong.
A recent report from The Athletic's Sam Amick suggests that the Kings remain a top destination for Kuminga.
"Team sources say the Kings are under the impression that Kuminga does, in fact, want to play for them. The Warriors shut down talks with both teams earlier in the summer, but could always pick up the phone at the 11th hour," Amick reported.
Kings' offer for Kuminga
The Kings have reportedly offered Malik Monk and a protected first-round pick to the Warriors in exchange for Kuminga, but Golden State turned that down. Of course, on paper, acquiring a player like Monk for Kuminga, whose future in Golden State is uncertain regardless, would be a good move for the Warriors, but there are some troubles behind this deal.
The Warriors want an unprotected first-round pick for Kuminga, but the Kings seem unwilling to drop the protections. On top of that, for this deal to make financial sense, the Warriors would also have to part ways with either Buddy Hield or Moses Moody. Of course, it is not a huge surprise that the Warriors are not willing to do that to bring in Monk.
Are the Kings making a mistake?
There are a couple of facets to this potential deal. If the Kings were to remove the protection from their first-round pick, there is a chance that the Warriors could budge if they get desperate, but it would still be unlikely. Would it be worth it for the Kings to up their offer for Kuminga?
The Kings could, hypothetically, improve their offer for Kuminga, but that would be a mistake. While the 22-year-old forward has high potential, there are uncertainties around his game that keep him limited as a potential All-Star. Sure, Kuminga could thrive in Sacramento, but there is doubt that his addition would lead to more wins.
In fact, the Kings could be making a mistake by trying to push for a Kuminga trade at all this offseason. The growing expectation is that Kuminga will accept the qualifying offer to stay in Golden State for the 2025-26 season, but that would allow him to hit unrestricted free agency next offseason.
If Kuminga truly wants to be in Sacramento, then the franchise will already have a leg up in his free agency next summer. The Kings should simply wait for Kuminga's situation with Golden State to pan out. If he signs a long-term deal, then they can target him again at the trade deadline at a different price, and if he signs the qualifying offer, they can target him in free agency next offseason.