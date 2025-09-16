Kings-Warriors Jonathan Kuminga Trade Reportedly Still on the Table
Right when it seemed like the Sacramento Kings and Jonathan Kuminga saga was going to come to an end, there's now another report connecting the Kings with the young wing.
The Athletic's Sam Amick reported that the could still be in the running for Kuminga in a sign-and-trade, but that the hold up between them and the Warriors is the protections on the first-round pick they're including in the deal.
“Team sources say the Kings are under the impression that Kuminga does, in fact, want to play for them. The Warriors shut down talks with both teams earlier in the summer, but could always pick up the phone at the 11th hour. As it relates to the Kings, who have offered veteran guard Malik Monk and a protected 2030 first-round pick to the Warriors while agreeing to give Kuminga a three-year, $63 million deal, their insistence on including protections on the first-rounder remains the main obstacle to a possible deal. If the protections were dropped completely, there are some stakeholders who believe the Warriors would likely change their stance.”
This is right on the heels of Shams Charania and Anthony Slater, both of ESPN, reporting that the Warriors shut down talks with the Kings and Suns early on in the offseason. But as has been the case all summer, we continue to get varying reports day after day.
But this is the most the trade has been laid out this offseason, including the trade package that the Kings would send along with the money they've offered Kuminga at three years and $63 million.
That feels like great value for the Kings to get Kuminga. $21 million per year for a starting caliber, switchable wing would drastically help them in retooling their roster, and most importantly, lock up a key spot of need for the near future.
If Kuminga doesn't work out with Sacramento on this potential deal, it's not such a high number that they wouldn't be able to trade him down the line.
But the question always comes back to the Warriors. They still have control of the situation, and if they hold strong that they want the protection on the pick removed, they can simply say no. But at the same time, the Kings have nothing to lose on their end.
They're under no pressure to get this deal done. They aren't competing for a championship this year, and I wrote just yesterday how they could be setting themselves up for a run at Kuminga next offseason. If they aren't able to get a deal done this offseason, they can move on to plan B as Scott Perry takes his time retooling the roster.
No matter what, we're getting closer and closer to the end of this saga. The qualifying offer from the Warriors expires October 1st, which is now just weeks away. In the staring contest that has lasted months, we're still left waiting to see who blinks first between the Kings, Warriors, and Kuminga.