Better Fit for the Kings? Russell Westbrook or Ben Simmons
The Sacramento Kings have been making headlines throughout the 2025 NBA offseason, but none of it has been because of the moves they made. The Kings' top move of the summer so far has been acquiring veteran point guard Dennis Schroder in a sign-and-trade with the Detroit Pistons and trading away Jonas Valanciunas to the Denver Nuggets in exchange for Dario Saric.
Both of these moves were widely criticized, and the Kings continue to search for roster changes to shake things up under new general manager Scott Perry.
The Kings have been linked to two of the top NBA free agents available: Russell Westbrook and Ben Simmons.
Kings' interest in Westbrook and Simmons
Westbrook has been one of the most intriguing options brought up for the Kings this offseason, as they have been linked to him since free agency started, but he remains unsigned as we approach September. NBA insider Jake Fischer recently reported that the Kings are practically Westbrook's last hope, as they are the only team interested in him heading into the 2025-26 season.
“We are still waiting to see what other moves could come in Sacramento before the Kings try to bring in Russell Westbrook,” Fischer said. “And that’s been the one home all along that we really have looked at for Russell Westbrook. And that is still the home I have heard earlier this week for Russell Westbrook — if he’s gonna be in the NBA at all, honestly.”
Simmons has not been connected to Sacramento as often as Westbrook has, but there seems to be genuine interest from the Kings to add the former first-overall pick. NBA insider Brett Siegel recently assured that the Kings are interested in Simmons, among a handful of other teams.
"Knicks and Kings are known suitors for Simmons. Celtics have obviously been in that mix as well," Siegel posted. "I wouldn't be shocked if Simmons is holding out to see if any of these other situations create an opening for him — teams like Golden State, Atlanta, and Cleveland."
Who's the better fit?
Westbrook is a 36-year-old future Hall of Famer who never gives up on a play and will fight for every rebound, but he has many faults in his game as well. Westbrook's age is not necessarily a problem since he is still just as athletic, if not more, than the majority of the league, but his recent injuries could be a concern.
Still, focusing on what he would bring to the Kings, he is a valuable veteran presence and high-character person who all of his teammates throughout his career rave about, who can still give a team productive minutes. Westbrook is far from his 2017 NBA MVP self, but he could still come in and give the Kings 15-20 minutes and play harder than anyone else on the court, which head coach Doug Christie would love.
Simmons, 29, is the younger option and potentially has higher upside, but his floor is much lower than Westbrook's. On paper, the 6-foot-10 point guard is the ideal player for any team, as he can defend all five positions and distribute the ball on offense, but he falls far short of his potential.
Simmons is seemingly always dealing with injuries, and even when he plays, he is not nearly as aggressive as he should be, making his on-court production take a huge hit.
If the Kings are looking for a sure-fire bench addition, then Westbrook is by far the way to go, but if Scott Perry wants to be the next GM to experiment with Simmons, then that is his fault to make.