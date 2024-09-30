B/R Reveals One Question for the Kings Training Camp
The Sacramento Kings kick off their 2024 training camp on October 1st, and many questions be answered after a long offseason.
We brought up four significant storylines ahead of Sacramento's training camp, but Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes came up with "one big question" of his own.
Hughes asks: "Is Keon Ellis for real?"
Ellis sits way below De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and new addition DeMar DeRozan on the marquee, but his two-way play is going to be absolutely critical to the Kings improving on last year's Play-In elimination. A roster that could consistently field lineups with four offense-first, ball-dominant weapons will need Ellis to drill threes, defend and do all the dirty work.- Grant Hughes, B/R
Ellis, 24, is coming off a breakout sophomore season. In 21 starts, Ellis averaged 8.8 points and 2.3 stocks, emerging on the scene as one of the NBA's top guard defenders. Not only did Ellis do an impressive job defending the opposing team's best guard, he had 46.1/41.7/74.3 shooting splits, becoming very effective on both ends.
Can he sustain his scoring efficiency and defensive hustle if his role in the rotation is at least that large going forward? And can he also pull it off while facing tougher competition as a potential starter and closer?- Grant Hughes, B/R
Ellis does things on the margins that no one else on Sacramento's roster can. He's not the team's best player by any stretch, but he somehow seems indispensable.
Hughes is in the majority of NBA media that has recognized Ellis' value in Sacramento, but those who have not will learn very soon. While Ellis' emergence last season was unexpected, it was by no means a fluke.
With Ellis expected to start alongside De'Aaron Fox, DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray, and Domantas Sabonis this season, he has the opportunity to be an All-Defensive Team type of player.
The Kings put together a top defense in the NBA when Ellis was in the starting lineup last season, as his defensive presence this season could be a real difference-maker for a playoff-hungry franchise.
Training camp will give fans a glimpse as to how Ellis and the rest of the squad will gel this season, especially with the addition of DeMar DeRozan.
